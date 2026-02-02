9 Features Tata Sierra Gets Over The 2026 Renault Duster

Talk about icons! The Tata Sierra and the 2026 Renault Duster are two of the latest entries in the compact SUV segment, both reviving iconic nameplates in thoroughly modern avatars. While both SUVs promise to be heavily feature-packed, and we’ve already compared them in detail earlier, here we highlight 9 features that the Sierra offers over the Duster.

Bigger Touchscreen

The Tata Sierra gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, compared to the 10.1-inch unit in the new Renault Duster. While the Duster’s display does feel equally functional and modern, the bigger size of Sierra’s unit is an advantage here.

Co-passenger Entertainment Screen

The Sierra gets a triple-screen layout, which is not the case with the Renault Duster. There’s a dedicated front passenger screen which gives the co-passenger for entertainment needs. It also comes with a privacy cover which keeps off distraction from the driver. One can also connect their own headphones or a gaming controller to play games.

12-speaker JBL Sound System

The new Renault Duster gets a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system. While it does the job, the Sierra dials up the audio experience with a 12-speaker JBL setup. It delivers a richer and more immersive sound experience. A unique bit is the soundbar, which has been integrated into the dashboard.

Head-Up Display (HUD)

The Tata Sierra gets an augmented reality head-up display, only available with its one-below-top Accomplished variant. It projects key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight, reducing the need to look away from the road. Unfortunately, this is not available in the Duster.

Boss Mode

The Sierra gets a manual Boss Mode lever in its front co-passenger seat. It allows rear passengers to move the front passenger seat forward, creating extra legroom in the second row, something which is not possible with the Duster. However, it must be noted that the Duster gets a powered co-driver’s seat, which isn’t the case with the Sierra.

Reclining Rear Seats

The Tata Sierra gets 2-step reclining rear seats. This improves long-distance comfort for rear occupants. This is somewhat a basic necessity for an SUV in this segment, and we would have appreciated its inclusion in the new Duster.

Extendable Under-thigh Support

The Tata Sierra takes good care of its occupants. The front seats get an extendable under-thigh support, which helps taller occupants get better thigh support, especially useful on long drives.

Extendable Sun-visors

A small yet welcome feature in the Tata Sierra. The extendable sun-visors provide slightly better protection from sunlight and add a small but noticeable touch of convenience. The Duster, on the other hand, gets the usual sun visors like any other car.

Rear Window Sunshades

This is another small element that gives passengers comfort and a premium feel. The rear window sunshades are available right from the base Smart Plus variant in the Sierra. This helps keep the cabin covered from prying eyes and harsh sunlight. Not having this in the Duster would mean you would need to rely on aftermarket accessories.

So, what are your thoughts on the Sierra’s features over the Duster? Let us know in the comments below.