5 Things You Should Know About The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Modified On Dec 28, 2020 10:10 AM

The leading full-size SUV offering in India is finally going to get a cosmetic update on January 6 2021

The Toyota Fortuner was expected to get an update sometime in 2020. However, the facelifted version seems to have been delayed and will now be launched on January 6, 2021, more than 6 months after it debuted in Thailand. While we wait for the official India-spec launch, here’s what you can expect from the facelifted Fortuner:

Updated looks

Toyota seems to have taken the term ‘facelift’ a bit literally since most of the cosmetic tweaks for the new Fortuner focus on the front fascia. It also gets different alloy wheels and updated taillamps while the side profile and rear end seems unchanged.

We’re getting the sportier Legender variant too

In Thailand, the updated Fortuner was launched in two avatars: the standard version with changes focussed on the front fascia, and a new Legender variant. This version features more significant cosmetic updates that give it Lexus-like styling at the front, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and a sportier rear bumper. While unexpected to come to India at first, this variant has since been spied here.

Minor feature updates

The interior design of the new Fortuner seems to bear no changes over the outgoing model, but it will pack a few more features than before. Based on the Thai-spec model, we can expect to see a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay (8.0-inch screen as standard and 9.0-inch screen for the Legender) and a 9-speaker JBL sound system. In its top spec, it could also get features like ambient lighting, kick-to-open powered tailgate, a wireless charging pad and 360-degree parking camera. Toyota might add connected car technology to the feature list as well.

No change in engine options

Toyota is likely to offer the same engine options for the facelifted Fortuner as the outgoing model: 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel (uprated). Both engines are offered with the choice of a manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 166PS/245Nm with 2WD only while the diesel unit now makes 204PS and 500Nm and gets the option of 2WD and 4WD too.

It’ll cost more

Since the facelifted Fortuner is arriving in 2021, expect it to charge a premium for the updates, on top of the annual price hike. The current Fortuner retails from Rs 28.66 lakh to Rs 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the base variant is likely to be priced similar to the existing model, the new Legender variant will likely attract a hefty premium of more than a lakh.

Toyota’s updated premium SUV will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the recently launched MG Gloster.

