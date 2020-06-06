Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Detailed In Pictures

Published On Jun 06, 2020 09:00 AM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner 2021

Get a close look at the cosmetic updates and new features on the facelifted SUV

The Toyota Fortuner facelift was recently unveiled in Thailand. It is expected to arrive in India in early 2021. Here’s a closer look at the new face and feature updates of the Fortuner SUV in detailed pictures:

Exterior

The biggest cosmetic tweaks to the Toyota Fortuner are to the front fascia. The Thai-spec SUV actually gets two faces in its new avatar - base and Legender.

The ‘Base’ Toyota Fortuner looks similar to the outgoing model. It gets a new bumper, grille and LED headlamps with a revised layout for the integrated LED DRLs.

The Fortuner Legender on the other hand gets a much more drastic revamp to its front end. It looks similar to the Lexus line of SUVs with the sleeker headlamps, small grille and large air dam on the new bumper. The Fortuner looks a lot sportier in this avatar. It remains to be seen which variant will make it to Indian market, if not both.

The rear design of the facelifted Fortuner base model remains largely unchanged but it does get a new layout for the LED elements in the taillamps.

The Fortuner Legender gets its own rear bumper design to match the sporty front fascia, along with dual-tone options.

Toyota offers the base Fortuner with 18-inch alloys while the Legender gets dual-tone 20-inch alloys.

Interior

The cabin of the Toyota Fortuner facelift features subtle changes as the dashboard layout remains unchanged. It also features a darker theme and upholstery than the outgoing model.

Toyota offers the base Fortuner with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Legender gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen display.

Features

The Legender version also gets new features like wireless charging and ambient lighting.

The updated Fortuner also gets a premium 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Toyota has given the instrument cluster a mild update though it continues to feature a 4.2-inch multi-information display between the analogue dials.

The facelifted SUV also gets a kick-to-open feature for the powered tailgate.

It continues to be offered with 7 airbags as part of the safety equipment. The new Fortuner gets more active safety tech as well such as pre-collision systems and dynamic cruise control. However, they are unlikely to make it to the Indian market.

Engines

The new Fortuner Legender gets an uprated version of the 2.8-litre diesel engine that now makes 204PS and 500Nm (27PS and up to 80Nm more than before). It is offered with choice of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The India-spec SUV should get the uprated powertrain along with the existing 2.7-litre petrol.

