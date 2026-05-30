5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 Honda City Facelift

Honda has launched the refreshed City, bringing along several small updates designed to help it stay on par with its competitors and to keep it competitive, Honda introduced the City at an entry price same as that of the outgoing model. The all new City has a sharper aesthetic, a premium cabin, few additional features, and continues with the reliable petrol and hybrid powertrain setups. We recently had the opportunity to spend some time with the new City, and here is a breakdown of the key things we figured out after driving the sedan.

Hybrid Powertrain - A Blend of Performance & Efficiency

The strong-hybrid powertrain remains one of the biggest highlights of the Honda City. It offers instant acceleration from a standstill, making the drive effortless and responsive. While cruising, the sedan switches to the EV mode even at high speeds, helping maximise fuel efficiency and delivering impressive real-world efficiency figures. Alongside the hybrid setup, Honda continues to offer refined engine options, giving buyers the choice between conventional petrol powertrain and an efficiency focussed hybrid system. However, there are some drawbacks. Under hard acceleration, the petrol engine becomes a bit loud and the CVT transmission takes some time to respond when quick acceleration is required.

Cabin Feels Premium & Well Built

The 2026 Honda City has a well built cabin.The interior gets plenty of soft-touch materials, while most of the plastics feel smooth and premium to touch. The overall fit and finish gives the cabin an upmarket feel. Another positive is the presence of physical buttons and knobs for key functions. This makes operating various features convenient without having to rely entirely on touchscreen controls. That said, the headroom for both the front and rear seats is limited. Taller occupants are likely to find the available space restrictive.

Ride Comfort And Handling Are Well Balanced

The City offers a great balance between comfort and driving confidence. It absorbs potholes and speed breakers with ease, delivering a cushioned ride quality in urban conditions. On highways, the sedan feels planted and stable, while the steering provides precise feedback to the driver. It can tackle corners confidently without making occupants feel scared. However, lower ground clearance means drivers need to be careful while negotiating larger speed breakers and uneven road surfaces.

Sportier Front-End Enhances Road Presence

Honda has redesigned the front fascia of the City Facelift, giving it a sharper and sportier appearance. The sleek lighting elements, revised grille and sharper styling cues make the sedan look more modern and aggressive. At the same time the overall design continues to retain the sophisticated and elegant character that has always been associated with the City, ensuring that the facelift does not compromise its premium appeal. However, we would have liked it if Honda had made more changes to the rear end apart from the small tweaks as it has now started to look a bit dated.

The Feature List

The Honda City is equipped with all the features most of the buyers would need for their daily commute and regular usage. The feature set feels comprehensive and does not leave you wanting for more in everyday driving conditions. However, some of the newer additions need better execution. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system looks like a last minute addition due to its positioning and the 360-degree camera needs better camera quality as the feed from this camera looks very grainy.