5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Aug 27, 2024 01:39 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Though not direct competitors, the Thar Roxx's pricing puts it in the same league as the Harrier, making it a viable choice for compact SUV buyers

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently as the 5-door iteration of the Thar SUV. Prices of the SUV start at Rs 12.99 lakh, which places it as a competitor to other similarly sized compact and midsize SUVs. Given the price similarities of the Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier, we decided to compare its specifications with those of the Tata SUV to make it easier for you to choose between the two.

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Model

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx*

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

Tata Harrier

Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh

*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed, with 4-wheel-drive prices coming soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. The Tata Harrier, on the other hand, is available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless. 

Dimensions

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Side

The Thar Roxx and the Harrier are both 5-seater SUVs, the dimensions of which are as follows:

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tata Harrier

Difference

Length

4,428 mm

4,605 mm

(-177 mm)

Width

1,870 mm

1,922 mm

(-52 mm)

Height

1,923 mm

1,718 mm

+205 mm

Wheelbase

2,850 mm

2,741 mm

+109 mm

The Tata Harrier is longer and wider than the 5-door Thar Roxx by a significant margin, which is likely to result in a more comfortable seating arrangement for five people. However, the Mahindra SUV is taller and has a larger wheelbase, meaning it can have a roomier cabin than the Tata SUV.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Safari: Specifications Comparison

Powertrain

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets an option between a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, while the Harrier comes with only a diesel engine. Specifications of these powertrains are as follows:

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tata Harrier

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

170 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Drivetrain*

RWD

RWD/4WD

FWD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive; FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

As we can see in the table, one benefit the Thar Roxx has over the Harrier is that it gets a turbo-petrol engine, while the Harrier doesn’t get any choice of a petrol powertrain as yet. Notably, this turbo-petrol powertrain is being offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

Comparing the diesel engines, the power output is almost identical. However, the Thar Roxx’s diesel engine produces up to 20 Nm more torque than the Harrier’s unit. Both engines are mated either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What is different, however, is that Thar Roxx’s transmissions send power to the rear wheels or all the wheels, while the Harrier’s units send it to the front wheels.

Also Read: Our 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny Instagram Poll Has Returned Interesting Results

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx Cabin

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tata Harrier

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lights

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Welcome and goodbye function for front and rear DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Rear fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • All-black cabin with themed interior inserts

  • Leatherette seat upholstery and variant-themed inserts

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Front centre armrest with cooled storage

  • Multi-colour ambient lighting

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • 12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

  • 65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

  • 15W Type-C USB port at the rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • All four power windows

  • Automatic dual-zone  AC with rear vents

  • Type-A and type-C chargers  front and rear

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory and welcome feature

  • 4-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Voice-enabled panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifter (AT Only)

  • Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 10-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Up to 7 airbags (6 airbags standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

  • Hill-hold assist and hill descent control

  • Cornering stability control

  • Traction control

  • 360-degree camera

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear defogger

Tata Harrier Cabin

  • Both SUVs get LED headlights, fog lamps, LED indicators and LED tail lights. What is different, however, is the Harrier gets rear fog lights and smaller 18-inch alloy wheels.

  • Inside, the Mahindra SUV gets a white and black dual-tone theme, while the Harrier has an all-black cabin with themed interior inserts. The SUVs also get a front centre armrest, but the Harrier has cooled storage underneath the armrest.

  • Both SUVs come with common features including a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The Harrier also comes with paddle shifters, a power-assisted co-driver seat and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. The Thar Roxx, on the other hand, gets an electric locking differential to ace the off-roads.

  • The safety features of both SUVs are similar with 6 standard airbags, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). A 360-degree camera, and disc brakes on all four wheels. However, the Harrier gets an additional knee airbag on the top-end variants.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Here’s What We Liked And Disliked After Driving It

Which SUV To Buy?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Tata Harrier are two very different SUVs, each having its strengths and weaknesses. Both cars have a commanding road presence, striking exterior and a feature-filled cabin that can lure car buyers towards them.

Mahindra Thar Roxx rear

However, if you are someone who is on the lookout for an SUV that can easily go beyond the roads, you should go for the Thar Roxx. The Thar nameplate has always been associated with hardcore off-roading and the new 5-door SUV is no different. It comes with all the bells and whistles that are required in an off-road-focused offering. What’s notable here is that Mahindra packages all this with features that can compete with other compact SUVs, while retailing at a similar pricing.

However, the ride quality of this SUV, although better than the 3-door Thar, is not comfortable, especially on bad roads. Moreover, the Thar Roxx also has a high ingress and egress, which can be further uncomfortable for elderly family members. So, if you are looking at this SUV as your next family ride, and if you want to seat senior passengers, the Tata Harrier will be more comfortable than the Thar Roxx.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Rear

On the other hand, if you want an SUV that is loaded with tech, is comfortable on all types of roads and has a potent engine, you should not look beyond the Tata Harrier. With a 5-star crash-test rating up its sleeve from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, you should be assured of the safety of this car. However, Tata cars are infamous for poor fit and finish and after-sales service, so you should keep in mind to check with the dealerships and previous owners regarding this before you make a buying decision. 

But if you want a petrol powertrain, the Harrier simply does not have an option. The Thar roxx, on the other hand, gets a turbo-petrol engine that is more potent that the diesel engine. This makes the Mahindra SUV a choiceable option if you want a petrol powertrain.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Things We Would Have Liked To See On The New Offroader

We recommend you test drive both these cars to make a final purchase decision. However, based on the specifications on paper, which SUV between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Tata Harrier will you choose? Tell us in the comments section below.

