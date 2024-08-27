Modified On Aug 27, 2024 01:39 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Though not direct competitors, the Thar Roxx's pricing puts it in the same league as the Harrier, making it a viable choice for compact SUV buyers

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently as the 5-door iteration of the Thar SUV. Prices of the SUV start at Rs 12.99 lakh, which places it as a competitor to other similarly sized compact and midsize SUVs. Given the price similarities of the Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier, we decided to compare its specifications with those of the Tata SUV to make it easier for you to choose between the two.

Price

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Tata Harrier Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh

*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed, with 4-wheel-drive prices coming soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. The Tata Harrier, on the other hand, is available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless.

Dimensions

The Thar Roxx and the Harrier are both 5-seater SUVs, the dimensions of which are as follows:

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Tata Harrier Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,605 mm (-177 mm) Width 1,870 mm 1,922 mm (-52 mm) Height 1,923 mm 1,718 mm +205 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,741 mm +109 mm

The Tata Harrier is longer and wider than the 5-door Thar Roxx by a significant margin, which is likely to result in a more comfortable seating arrangement for five people. However, the Mahindra SUV is taller and has a larger wheelbase, meaning it can have a roomier cabin than the Tata SUV.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets an option between a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, while the Harrier comes with only a diesel engine. Specifications of these powertrains are as follows:

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Tata Harrier Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS 170 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain* RWD RWD/4WD FWD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive; FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

As we can see in the table, one benefit the Thar Roxx has over the Harrier is that it gets a turbo-petrol engine, while the Harrier doesn’t get any choice of a petrol powertrain as yet. Notably, this turbo-petrol powertrain is being offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

Comparing the diesel engines, the power output is almost identical. However, the Thar Roxx’s diesel engine produces up to 20 Nm more torque than the Harrier’s unit. Both engines are mated either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What is different, however, is that Thar Roxx’s transmissions send power to the rear wheels or all the wheels, while the Harrier’s units send it to the front wheels.

Features

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Tata Harrier Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lights

19-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

Welcome and goodbye function for front and rear DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

Rear fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting All-black cabin with themed interior inserts

Leatherette seat upholstery and variant-themed inserts

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Front centre armrest with cooled storage

Multi-colour ambient lighting Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

6-way powered driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

15W Type-C USB port at the rear

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

All four power windows

Automatic dual-zone AC with rear vents

Type-A and type-C chargers front and rear

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

6-way powered driver’s seat with memory and welcome feature

4-way powered co-driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

Push-button start/stop

Rear window sunshade

Voice-enabled panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charging

Air purifier

Paddle shifter (AT Only)

Gesture-controlled powered tailgate Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

10-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS Up to 7 airbags (6 airbags standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Hill-hold assist and hill descent control

Cornering stability control

Traction control

360-degree camera

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Front and rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear defogger

Both SUVs get LED headlights, fog lamps, LED indicators and LED tail lights. What is different, however, is the Harrier gets rear fog lights and smaller 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Mahindra SUV gets a white and black dual-tone theme, while the Harrier has an all-black cabin with themed interior inserts. The SUVs also get a front centre armrest, but the Harrier has cooled storage underneath the armrest.

Both SUVs come with common features including a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The Harrier also comes with paddle shifters, a power-assisted co-driver seat and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. The Thar Roxx, on the other hand, gets an electric locking differential to ace the off-roads.

The safety features of both SUVs are similar with 6 standard airbags, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). A 360-degree camera, and disc brakes on all four wheels. However, the Harrier gets an additional knee airbag on the top-end variants.

Which SUV To Buy?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Tata Harrier are two very different SUVs, each having its strengths and weaknesses. Both cars have a commanding road presence, striking exterior and a feature-filled cabin that can lure car buyers towards them.

However, if you are someone who is on the lookout for an SUV that can easily go beyond the roads, you should go for the Thar Roxx. The Thar nameplate has always been associated with hardcore off-roading and the new 5-door SUV is no different. It comes with all the bells and whistles that are required in an off-road-focused offering. What’s notable here is that Mahindra packages all this with features that can compete with other compact SUVs, while retailing at a similar pricing.

However, the ride quality of this SUV, although better than the 3-door Thar, is not comfortable, especially on bad roads. Moreover, the Thar Roxx also has a high ingress and egress, which can be further uncomfortable for elderly family members. So, if you are looking at this SUV as your next family ride, and if you want to seat senior passengers, the Tata Harrier will be more comfortable than the Thar Roxx.

On the other hand, if you want an SUV that is loaded with tech, is comfortable on all types of roads and has a potent engine, you should not look beyond the Tata Harrier. With a 5-star crash-test rating up its sleeve from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, you should be assured of the safety of this car. However, Tata cars are infamous for poor fit and finish and after-sales service, so you should keep in mind to check with the dealerships and previous owners regarding this before you make a buying decision.

But if you want a petrol powertrain, the Harrier simply does not have an option. The Thar roxx, on the other hand, gets a turbo-petrol engine that is more potent that the diesel engine. This makes the Mahindra SUV a choiceable option if you want a petrol powertrain.

We recommend you test drive both these cars to make a final purchase decision. However, based on the specifications on paper, which SUV between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Tata Harrier will you choose? Tell us in the comments section below.

