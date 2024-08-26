Our 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny Instagram Poll Has Returned Interesting Results

Published On Aug 26, 2024 06:31 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both SUVs are direct rivals and compete with each other as they are two of the prime mass-market off-roaders

On August 15, 2024, the Mahindra Thar Roxx finally went on sale in our market, with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This SUV competes with the Maruti Jimny as a 5-door off-road focused mass-market offering. While we had earlier done a specification comparison between these two cars, the ultimate choice depends on what you as a customer want. Hence, we asked our Instagram audience to pick one SUV of their choice in an Instagram Poll. Our followers gave us an interesting result:

The Public Opinion

The poll had a simple question: “Which One Will You Choose?”, offering both cars as options to choose between.

Out of the total 5,639 respondents, 81 percent of people sided with the new Mahindra Thar Roxx, claiming that it is a better SUV than the Maruti Jimny. The rest of the audience felt otherwise and picked the Maruti Jimny.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny

As said earlier, the Thar Roxx and the Jimny are direct competitors, but there are some differences between the two SUVs, especially in their size. Talking about the dimensions, the Jimny is a sub-4m offering while the Thar Roxx is over 4.4 m in length, helping it have a stronger road presence.

The 5-door Mahindra SUV also has the more powerful engines with a 2-litre petrol engine (Up to 177 PS and 380 Nm), and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (Up to 175 PS and 370 Nm). Both these engines are mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/134 Nm) mated either with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Also, while the Jimny comes with 4WD as standard, the Thar Roxx gets both RWD and 4WD options.

The Thar Roxx is better equipped than the Jimny in every manner. However, the Jimny also gets the basics right. Common features on both include push-button start/stop, a touchscreen system (although a size bigger on the Thar Roxx), and auto AC. On the safety front, both SUVs come with 6 airbags as standard, but the Thar Roxx has a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which give it an edge over the Jimny.

Price

Model Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Prices Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh* Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

*Prices of only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants have been revealed. The four-wheel-drive (4WD) prices will be revealed soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The starting prices of both SUVs are similar, but it is notable that the Jimny, even in its base variants, gets a 4WD setup. However, the Thar Roxx gets a diesel engine that is not offered with the Jimny.

Which SUV between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Maruti Jimny will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

