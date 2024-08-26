Modified On Aug 26, 2024 12:08 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

While the Thar Roxx boasts an extensive features list, there are still additional enhancements that we feel could have made it even better

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has many firsts for the Thar nameplate and stands out with its extensive features list. However, despite its advancements, there are several areas where we feel it could have done better. Here are 10 things we would have liked to see on the Thar Roxx to enhance its appeal further.

A Bit More Comfort And Convenience Features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, with its extensive features list, has set a new standard for the iconic nameplate. Even the base-spec MX1 impresses with a host of practical features, setting a high standard for the SUV. However, for a top-spec variant priced over 20 lakh (introductory ex-showroom), there are additional comfort and convenience features that would have further enhanced the ownership experience. Dual-zone AC, keyless entry, and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel are amenities that have become staples in modern cars at this price point which we would have liked to see on the new Mahindra SUV too.

More Practical Interior

The Mahindra Thar Roxx offers improved storage options compared to the 3-door Thar, but it still falls short in practicality. The cabin's storage options, while better than its predecessor, could still have been more accommodating. The front doors feature small pockets suitable for small bottles, but the rear doors offer even less space. The SUV comes equipped with twin cup holders in the front console and rear centre armrest, along with a cramped storage compartment under the front armrest. Given the Thar Roxx’s versatile appeal, the lack of ample storage options is a notable drawback. For an SUV built for adventure and family use, more spacious and practical storage options would have improved its overall usability.

Darker Interior Colour Theme

The Mahindra Thar Roxx features a white seat upholstery and a white and black cabin theme, which may not be ideal for the dusty and polluted conditions often encountered on Indian roads. The lower variants offer blacked-out seats, the higher-spec Roxx’s lighter interior can quickly show signs of dirt and grime. Although Mahindra asserts that stains can be wiped off with a damp cloth, some marks still persist, and the white headliner fabric is particularly prone to showing dirt that can be difficult to clean. Given the Thar Roxx's off-roading capabilities, darker interior colour options would have been a more practical choice when its maintenance is considered.

Petrol 4WD

The Mahindra Thar Roxx currently offers a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) system exclusively with the diesel engine, leaving out this option for the petrol variant. It comes as a surprise because the same powertrain is available with the 4WD option in the 3-door Thar. This omission may disappoint petrol enthusiasts who prefer a 4WD configuration.Offering a petrol 4WD option would not only cater to a broader range of preferences but also address the regulatory challenges associated with diesel vehicles.

Better Camera Quality

The Mahindra Thar Roxx impresses with its 360-degree camera system, setting it apart from many competitors. However, the quality of the camera feed falls short of the high standards expected from a premium offering in this price range. Since the Thar Roxx competes with feature-rich SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which have higher-resolution cameras, its camera system could use a quality upgrade.

Barebones 4WD Variant

The Mahindra Thar has long been a favourite among off-roading enthusiasts, many of whom have customised their vehicles to meet specific needs. In this tradition, the Thar Roxx could have benefited from a barebones 4WD variant, catering to those who prefer to tailor their SUV to their unique off-road requirements. Such a variant would not only be more economical for customers but also provide a blank canvas for modifications, allowing enthusiasts to enhance their Thar Roxx according to their personal preferences.

Convertible Hardtop Variant

The 3-door Mahindra Thar offers both a convertible soft top and a hardtop option, but the 5-door Thar Roxx is only available with the latter. A convertible hardtop variant, featuring removable roof panels similar to the Jeep Wrangler, would have been a welcome addition. Combined with the Thar Roxx's removable doors, this option could have enhanced the open-air off-roading experience, making it even more exhilarating.

More Fuel-Efficient Powertrains

Although Mahindra hasn’t revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figures of the Thar Roxx, the real-world performance suggests that there’s room for improvement. During our journey from Kochi to Pune, the Thar Roxx with the diesel automatic setup achieved a modest 11-12 kmpl on highways with brisk traffic, and the petrol variant is expected to be even less frugal. With fuel efficiency being a critical factor for many Indian buyers, Mahindra could have focused on enhancing the fuel efficiency of both the 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines.

More Comfortable Ride At Low Speeds

The Thar Roxx, built on a body-on-frame platform, continues the tradition of its 3-door predecessor with a ride quality that feels notably stiff, particularly at the rear. This stiffness, coupled with significant side-to-side motion, may not be ideal for family trips, especially at low speeds. Given that the Thar Roxx now offers five seats, making it more suited for a family of five, enhancing the ride comfort to accommodate passengers better would have been a valuable improvement.

Easier Ingress And Egress

Despite the Thar Roxx's higher seating position providing a commanding view of the road, it also presents challenges when it comes to ingress and egress. The inclusion of a footstep helps ease getting in the vehicle, but it still may not be ideal for elderly passengers. For families with older members, the elevated seating can make getting in and out of the vehicle more difficult, which is an important consideration for ensuring comfort and accessibility when carrying a large number of people on board.

Bonus: Wireless Apple CarPlay

Although the equipment set of the Thar Roxx is stated to feature wireless Apple CarPlay in the near future, this functionality is not available as yet. It is expected to be introduced via an over-the-air (OTA) update. This scenario mirrors the situation with the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which also promised wireless Apple CarPlay through a similar update but Mahindra has yet to deliver on that promise, even after the EV’s comprehensive update at the beginning of 2024.

While the Mahindra Thar Roxx has made significant strides in expanding the feature set of the Thar nameplate, there are still some areas where we would have liked it to offer a little more. Which of the above points would you have also liked to see on the Thar Roxx? Let us know in the comments.

