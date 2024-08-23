All
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Safari: Specifications Comparison

Published On Aug 23, 2024 06:09 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in a 5-seater configuration, while the Safari gets both 6 and 7-seater layouts

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Safari

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently launched as a 5-door version of the Thar. Mahindra has equipped the elongated Thar with premium features which also makes it a competitor to some midsize SUVs as well, one of which is the Tata Safari. While both SUVs are feature loaded, they have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Let’s see how the Thar Roxx compares to the Tata Safari in terms of specs and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tata Safari

Difference

Length

4428 mm

4668 mm

+240 mm

Width

1870 mm 

1922 mm

+52 mm

Height

1923 mm

1795 mm

(-128 mm)

Wheelbase

2850 mm

2741 mm

(-109 mm)

Mahindra Thar Roxx

  • The Tata Safari, being a 3-row midsize SUV, is longer and wider than the Mahindra Thar Roxx by 240 mm and 52 mm, respectively.

  • That said, the Thar Roxx is 128 mm taller than the Safari.

  • The Thar Roxx also gets a longer wheelbase (by 109 mm) compared to that of the Safari.

Tata Safari Rear 3/4th

  • It is also important to note that the bigger Thar here comes in a 5-seater layout, meanwhile the Safari gets the choice of 6 and 7 seater configurations.

Powertrain

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tata Safari

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)

170 PS

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT,6-speed AT

Drive Type

RWD

RWD/ 4WD*

FWD**

^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive/4WD - 4-wheel-drive

**FWD - Front-wheel-drive

Mahindra Thar Roxx

  • Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, whereas the Tata Safari only comes with one diesel engine option. Both SUVs, however, get an optional 6-speed AT.

  • Comparing the diesel engines, the Thar Roxx makes a higher output of 5 PS and 20 Nm with the automatic transmission, compared to the Tata Safari.

  • However, when the diesel engine with manual gearbox of both the SUVs are concerned, the Tata Safari is 18 PS more powerful than the Thar Roxx, and it also makes 20 Nm of higher torque output.

Tata Safari

  • Similarly, the turbo-petrol automatic variant the Thar Roxx has higher output figures than the Tata Safari’s diesel engine, but it’s less powerful with the manual gearbox.

  • Another major difference between both SUVs is that Thar Roxx can either be had with RWD or 4WD, while the Safari is a FWD SUV.

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

  

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome & goodbye animations

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights with welcome & goodbye animations

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Layered dashboard theme (based on the variant chosen)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery (based on the variant chosen)

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Ambient lighting

  • Rear centre armrest

  • 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

  • Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • 12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

  • 65W Type-C and Type A USB ports at front

  • 15W Type-C USB port at rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Cooled glove box

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • 45W Type-C front USB charger

  • Type-C and Type A USB chargers for all three rows

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and City)

  • Terrain Response modes (Wet, Rough,Normal)

  • Terrain response mode selector with display

  • Air purifier

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 10-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • Corner stability control

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

Tata Safari Front 3/4th

  • While both Thar Roxx and Tata Safari offer premium features, it’s the Tata Safari which also looks premium due to its connected LED lighting setups. However, the Thar Roxx also looks good as an off-road SUV, thanks to its all-LED lighting and chunky 19-inch alloy wheels.

  • The Tata Safari is slightly more feature rich than the Thar Roxx. Tata’s SUV gets amenities like dual-zone AC, powered tailgate with gesture control, memory function for driver’s seat, 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode, and ambient lighting. 

  • The Safari also gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10-speaker JBL sound system. In comparison, the Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and features a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. 

Mahindra Thar Roxx interiors

  • Both SUVs here get amenities like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.

  • Their safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel-disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

  • Both SUVs get 6 airbags as standard, but the top-spec Safari also comes with an additional knee airbag.

Prices

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory)

Tata Safari

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (for RWD only)

Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Which SUV To Buy?

The Tata Safari not only looks more premium but also offers more features and greater seating capacity compared to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx is a 5-seater but does not miss out on anything significant, especially considering its price. Additionally, the Thar Roxx offers a turbo-petrol engine option, while the Safari comes only with a diesel engine. 

On paper, the Thar Roxx, with its appealing looks, extensive features list, and aggressive pricing, seems to offer good value for money. However, we strongly recommend taking a thorough test drive of both the Thar Roxx and the Safari before making your decision. Based on our initial impressions, the Thar Roxx has a relatively stiff suspension setup, which results in noticeable side-to-side movements that rear passengers will particularly feel. If you are specifically looking for a comfortable family SUV, you might find the Safari to be a better choice.

So which one would you choose among these two? Let us know in the comments below.

