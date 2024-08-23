Published On Aug 23, 2024 06:09 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in a 5-seater configuration, while the Safari gets both 6 and 7-seater layouts

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently launched as a 5-door version of the Thar. Mahindra has equipped the elongated Thar with premium features which also makes it a competitor to some midsize SUVs as well, one of which is the Tata Safari. While both SUVs are feature loaded, they have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Let’s see how the Thar Roxx compares to the Tata Safari in terms of specs and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Tata Safari Difference Length 4428 mm 4668 mm +240 mm Width 1870 mm 1922 mm +52 mm Height 1923 mm 1795 mm (-128 mm) Wheelbase 2850 mm 2741 mm (-109 mm)

The Tata Safari, being a 3-row midsize SUV, is longer and wider than the Mahindra Thar Roxx by 240 mm and 52 mm, respectively.

That said, the Thar Roxx is 128 mm taller than the Safari.

The Thar Roxx also gets a longer wheelbase (by 109 mm) compared to that of the Safari.

It is also important to note that the bigger Thar here comes in a 5-seater layout, meanwhile the Safari gets the choice of 6 and 7 seater configurations.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Tata Safari Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) 170 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT,6-speed AT Drive Type RWD RWD/ 4WD* FWD**

^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive/4WD - 4-wheel-drive

**FWD - Front-wheel-drive

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, whereas the Tata Safari only comes with one diesel engine option. Both SUVs, however, get an optional 6-speed AT.

Comparing the diesel engines, the Thar Roxx makes a higher output of 5 PS and 20 Nm with the automatic transmission, compared to the Tata Safari.

However, when the diesel engine with manual gearbox of both the SUVs are concerned, the Tata Safari is 18 PS more powerful than the Thar Roxx, and it also makes 20 Nm of higher torque output.

Similarly, the turbo-petrol automatic variant the Thar Roxx has higher output figures than the Tata Safari’s diesel engine, but it’s less powerful with the manual gearbox.

Another major difference between both SUVs is that Thar Roxx can either be had with RWD or 4WD, while the Safari is a FWD SUV.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome & goodbye animations

Sequential turn indicators

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights with welcome & goodbye animations

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front armrest

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting

Adjustable headrests for all seats Layered dashboard theme (based on the variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery (based on the variant chosen)

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Ambient lighting

Rear centre armrest

4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats Comfort & Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type A USB ports at front

15W Type-C USB port at rear

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Cooled glove box

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

Paddle shifters (AT only)

45W Type-C front USB charger

Type-C and Type A USB chargers for all three rows

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and City)

Terrain Response modes (Wet, Rough,Normal)

Terrain response mode selector with display

Air purifier Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

10-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

Corner stability control

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS

While both Thar Roxx and Tata Safari offer premium features, it’s the Tata Safari which also looks premium due to its connected LED lighting setups. However, the Thar Roxx also looks good as an off-road SUV, thanks to its all-LED lighting and chunky 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Tata Safari is slightly more feature rich than the Thar Roxx. Tata’s SUV gets amenities like dual-zone AC, powered tailgate with gesture control, memory function for driver’s seat, 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode, and ambient lighting.

The Safari also gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10-speaker JBL sound system. In comparison, the Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and features a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Both SUVs here get amenities like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.

Their safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel-disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Both SUVs get 6 airbags as standard, but the top-spec Safari also comes with an additional knee airbag.

Prices

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory) Tata Safari Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (for RWD only) Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Which SUV To Buy?

The Tata Safari not only looks more premium but also offers more features and greater seating capacity compared to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx is a 5-seater but does not miss out on anything significant, especially considering its price. Additionally, the Thar Roxx offers a turbo-petrol engine option, while the Safari comes only with a diesel engine.

On paper, the Thar Roxx, with its appealing looks, extensive features list, and aggressive pricing, seems to offer good value for money. However, we strongly recommend taking a thorough test drive of both the Thar Roxx and the Safari before making your decision. Based on our initial impressions, the Thar Roxx has a relatively stiff suspension setup, which results in noticeable side-to-side movements that rear passengers will particularly feel. If you are specifically looking for a comfortable family SUV, you might find the Safari to be a better choice.

So which one would you choose among these two? Let us know in the comments below.

