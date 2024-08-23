5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Safari: Specifications Comparison
The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in a 5-seater configuration, while the Safari gets both 6 and 7-seater layouts
The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently launched as a 5-door version of the Thar. Mahindra has equipped the elongated Thar with premium features which also makes it a competitor to some midsize SUVs as well, one of which is the Tata Safari. While both SUVs are feature loaded, they have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Let’s see how the Thar Roxx compares to the Tata Safari in terms of specs and features.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Tata Safari
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4428 mm
|
4668 mm
|
+240 mm
|
Width
|
1870 mm
|
1922 mm
|
+52 mm
|
Height
|
1923 mm
|
1795 mm
|
(-128 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2850 mm
|
2741 mm
|
(-109 mm)
-
The Tata Safari, being a 3-row midsize SUV, is longer and wider than the Mahindra Thar Roxx by 240 mm and 52 mm, respectively.
-
That said, the Thar Roxx is 128 mm taller than the Safari.
-
The Thar Roxx also gets a longer wheelbase (by 109 mm) compared to that of the Safari.
-
It is also important to note that the bigger Thar here comes in a 5-seater layout, meanwhile the Safari gets the choice of 6 and 7 seater configurations.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Tata Safari
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)
|
152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)
|
330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT,6-speed AT
|
Drive Type
|
RWD
|
RWD/ 4WD*
|
FWD**
^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission
*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive/4WD - 4-wheel-drive
**FWD - Front-wheel-drive
-
Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, whereas the Tata Safari only comes with one diesel engine option. Both SUVs, however, get an optional 6-speed AT.
-
Comparing the diesel engines, the Thar Roxx makes a higher output of 5 PS and 20 Nm with the automatic transmission, compared to the Tata Safari.
-
However, when the diesel engine with manual gearbox of both the SUVs are concerned, the Tata Safari is 18 PS more powerful than the Thar Roxx, and it also makes 20 Nm of higher torque output.
-
Similarly, the turbo-petrol automatic variant the Thar Roxx has higher output figures than the Tata Safari’s diesel engine, but it’s less powerful with the manual gearbox.
-
Another major difference between both SUVs is that Thar Roxx can either be had with RWD or 4WD, while the Safari is a FWD SUV.
Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Explained In 10 Images
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both Thar Roxx and Tata Safari offer premium features, it’s the Tata Safari which also looks premium due to its connected LED lighting setups. However, the Thar Roxx also looks good as an off-road SUV, thanks to its all-LED lighting and chunky 19-inch alloy wheels.
-
The Tata Safari is slightly more feature rich than the Thar Roxx. Tata’s SUV gets amenities like dual-zone AC, powered tailgate with gesture control, memory function for driver’s seat, 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode, and ambient lighting.
-
The Safari also gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10-speaker JBL sound system. In comparison, the Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and features a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
-
Both SUVs here get amenities like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.
-
Their safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel-disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.
-
Both SUVs get 6 airbags as standard, but the top-spec Safari also comes with an additional knee airbag.
Prices
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory)
|
Tata Safari
|
Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (for RWD only)
|
Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
Which SUV To Buy?
The Tata Safari not only looks more premium but also offers more features and greater seating capacity compared to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx is a 5-seater but does not miss out on anything significant, especially considering its price. Additionally, the Thar Roxx offers a turbo-petrol engine option, while the Safari comes only with a diesel engine.
On paper, the Thar Roxx, with its appealing looks, extensive features list, and aggressive pricing, seems to offer good value for money. However, we strongly recommend taking a thorough test drive of both the Thar Roxx and the Safari before making your decision. Based on our initial impressions, the Thar Roxx has a relatively stiff suspension setup, which results in noticeable side-to-side movements that rear passengers will particularly feel. If you are specifically looking for a comfortable family SUV, you might find the Safari to be a better choice.
So which one would you choose among these two? Let us know in the comments below.
