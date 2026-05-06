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    Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

    Irrespective of the variant, you can purchase an optional full self-driving package for an additional Rs 6 lakh

    Published On May 06, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein

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    Tesla Model Y

    After launching the standard Model Y last year, Tesla recently extended its Model Y lineup with the new Model Y L (long-wheelbase), featuring a third row and a more spacious cabin. Bookings are already open for the long-wheelbase version, with deliveries expected to commence from June. The new version also comes with a new powertrain, and you now get three options to choose from if you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y. 

    To clear up any confusion, we have curated a detailed report that takes you through the Tesla Model Y’s variant-wise powertrain options. But before we break it down variant by variant, here’s a quick look at the powertrain options in detail: 

    Tesla Model Y Powertrain Options

    It is important to note that Tesla has not mentioned the size of the battery pack, but we do know other significant details: 

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel drive 

    Rear-wheel drive Long range 

    All-wheel drive

    Claimed range 

    500 km 

    622 km 

    681 km 

    Motor(s)

    Single

    Single

    Dual 

    Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds 

    5.6 seconds

    5 seconds
    • As seen above, the Model Y can be had with three different powertrain choices. You get two rear-wheel-drive options and an all-wheel-drive version. 

    • The all-wheel drive powertrain is the only one to get dual motors, and is also the quickest one here. 

    Tesla Model Y front design

    We recommend both long-range and all-wheel drive versions, as they offer much more value than the standard rear-wheel drive option. The extra range will definitely make your ownership experience much more hassle-free. 

    Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Powertrains

     

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Rear-wheel Drive Long Range  

    All-wheel Drive 

    Model Y Premium 

    Model Y L Premium 

    • As seen above, both standard and long-range versions of the rear-wheel drivetrain are solely available with the Model Y Premium. 

    • The new Model Y L comes only with an all-wheel drive version.

    Apart from offering a more capable powertrain, the Model Y L is also the practical choice, as it offers three rows and a longer wheelbase. To take a closer look at its details, check out this story.

    Similar to this report, we have also curated a detailed report of the variant-wise colour options available with the Model Y. 

    Tesla Model Y Features

    The Tesla Model Y boasts a plethora of convenience and comfort features, including a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated and powered front row seats and heated second row seats (power-folding third row available with Model Y L), a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, wireless phone chargers, power-adjustable AC vents, air purifier, heated steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof, and an 18-speaker music system. 

    Tesla Model Y dashboard

    Tesla Model Y Safety 

    The Model Y’s safety features comprise multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, and fully autonomous driving functions. 

    Tesla Model Y Price And Rivals

    Priced from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y competes with the likes of the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, and Volvo EC40.

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