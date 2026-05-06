Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

After launching the standard Model Y last year, Tesla recently extended its Model Y lineup with the new Model Y L (long-wheelbase), featuring a third row and a more spacious cabin. Bookings are already open for the long-wheelbase version, with deliveries expected to commence from June. The new version also comes with a new powertrain, and you now get three options to choose from if you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y.

To clear up any confusion, we have curated a detailed report that takes you through the Tesla Model Y’s variant-wise powertrain options. But before we break it down variant by variant, here’s a quick look at the powertrain options in detail:

Tesla Model Y Powertrain Options

It is important to note that Tesla has not mentioned the size of the battery pack, but we do know other significant details:

Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Long range All-wheel drive Claimed range 500 km 622 km 681 km Motor(s) Single Single Dual Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds 5 seconds

As seen above, the Model Y can be had with three different powertrain choices. You get two rear-wheel-drive options and an all-wheel-drive version.

The all-wheel drive powertrain is the only one to get dual motors, and is also the quickest one here.

We recommend both long-range and all-wheel drive versions, as they offer much more value than the standard rear-wheel drive option. The extra range will definitely make your ownership experience much more hassle-free.

Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Powertrains

Rear-wheel Drive Rear-wheel Drive Long Range All-wheel Drive Model Y Premium ✅ ✅ ❌ Model Y L Premium ❌ ❌ ✅

As seen above, both standard and long-range versions of the rear-wheel drivetrain are solely available with the Model Y Premium.

The new Model Y L comes only with an all-wheel drive version.

Apart from offering a more capable powertrain, the Model Y L is also the practical choice, as it offers three rows and a longer wheelbase. To take a closer look at its details, check out this story.

Similar to this report, we have also curated a detailed report of the variant-wise colour options available with the Model Y.

Tesla Model Y Features

The Tesla Model Y boasts a plethora of convenience and comfort features, including a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated and powered front row seats and heated second row seats (power-folding third row available with Model Y L), a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, wireless phone chargers, power-adjustable AC vents, air purifier, heated steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof, and an 18-speaker music system.

Tesla Model Y Safety

The Model Y’s safety features comprise multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, and fully autonomous driving functions.

Tesla Model Y Price And Rivals

Priced from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y competes with the likes of the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, and Volvo EC40.