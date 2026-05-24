2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Free Floating Screens, New Upholstery, Rear AC Vents And 360 Degree Camera Confirmed!

Ahead of its official launch on May 28, Tata Motors has revealed the interior of the updated Tiago EV, and the changes go beyond just cosmetic tweaks. The hatchback now adopts a noticeably sharper design language, fresher interior and a more upmarket feel overall. Here’s everything we know about the facelifted Tiago EV so far:

Interior

The cabin of the facelifted Tata Tiago EV feels more modern and EV-specific than before, while still retaining the simple and practical nature that made the hatchback easy to live with.

Tata has retained the dual-tone black-and-grey theme, but the overall execution now looks cleaner, softer and far more premium than the outgoing model.

It now gets a clean horizontal layout with layered textures running across the width of the cabin, while the fabric-wrapped upper dashboard adds a surprisingly warm and premium touch for a hatchback in this segment.

Sitting on top of the dashboard are two free-standing displays, a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a separate digital instrument cluster.

The familiar two-spoke steering wheel now carries an offset illuminated Tata.ev logo instead of the standard Tata badge.

One detail we particularly appreciate is Tata’s decision to retain physical AC controls. Instead of shifting everything to the touchscreen, the Tiago EV retains proper tactile buttons and rotary knobs for the climate control system.

The floating-style layout frees up additional storage space, while the lower section appears to integrate wireless charging trays and charging ports more neatly into the cabin design.

Another notable change is the switch to fabric upholstery. Unlike the outgoing Tiago EV that offered leatherette seats in higher variants, the facelift now uses lighter dual-tone fabric seats throughout the cabin. While some buyers may miss the leatherette finish, the new fabric setup actually makes the cabin feel airier and potentially more comfortable for Indian summers.

Rear seat passengers benefit too. The facelift finally adds rear AC vents and rear charging ports, both of which were missing before.

Small details also stand out more now, the redesigned window switches, the textured dashboard inserts, the softer cabin tones and even the way the screens are integrated into the dashboard.

Exterior

Front

The exterior of the electric hatchback was unveiled a few days back, where the biggest transformation is clearly visible at the front.

The facelifted Tiago EV now gets a much cleaner and more modern face compared to the outgoing model.

Unlike the standard petrol Tiago, the EV sports a body-coloured closed-off grille, helping it achieve a more streamlined and futuristic look.

The new LED headlamps are slimmer than before and now feature eyebrow-shaped DRLs that add a far sharper visual signature.

Tata has also redesigned the bumper with vertical styling elements and angular inserts near the edges, making the EV look noticeably more premium than before.

Overall, the front-end finally gives the Tiago EV the visual sophistication expected from a modern electric car.

Side

Viewed from the side, the Tiago EV retains its familiar compact proportions, which continue to work in its favour for crowded city environments.

That said, Tata has added enough visual changes to make the profile feel fresher:

Newly designed alloy wheels

Black wheel arch surrounds

Gloss-black ORVMs

Shark-fin antenna

“Tata.ev” branding on the doors

These updates may seem subtle individually, but together they help the Tiago EV look more contemporary and slightly more crossover-inspired than before.

Rear

The rear profile has also been updated quite extensively.

The refreshed Tiago EV now comes with redesigned LED tail lamps featuring vertical light elements

Connected visually by a thick gloss-black strip stretching across the tailgate.

While the strip itself does not illuminate, it creates a cleaner and wider visual effect at the rear.

The revised bumper design also adds a slightly sportier touch, helping the hatchback look more modern than the outgoing version.

Features

The facelifted Tiago EV now feels significantly more feature-loaded than before and continues to push the boundaries of what buyers expect from an affordable electric hatchback.

Like the recently revealed interior of the Tiago facelift, the Tiago EV will offer similar equipment. Confirmed features include:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Free-standing digital instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless phone charging tray

Rear AC vents

USB Type-C charging ports

Push-button start

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Automatic headlights and wipers

TPMS

Auto-folding ORVMs

However, the biggest talking point is that this reveal confirms that the facelift will be equipped with a 360-degree camera, making it one of the most affordable EVs in India to offer such a feature.

In terms of safety, the Tiago EV is expected to continue with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts, while Tata could also potentially offer six airbags as standard. And honestly, considering Tata’s recent track record with crash safety, we would not be surprised if the facelifted Tiago EV continues carrying forward that strong safety-first reputation too, with a 5-star performance at Bharat NCAP.

Powertrain

Tata is yet to confirm whether the facelifted Tiago EV will receive any mechanical updates, but the existing battery options are expected to continue.

Current specifications are as follows:

Parameters 19.2kWh 24kWh Output 61 PS / 110 Nm 75 PS / 114 Nm Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 223 km 293 km Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger) 58 minutes 58 minutes

That said, Tata could potentially tweak battery efficiency or improve charging performance with the facelift or even offer a bigger battery pack from the recently updated Punch EV. Slightly higher range figures or faster charging speeds would make the Tiago EV an even stronger option for buyers considering longer daily usage.

Launch Date And Rivals

The facelifted Tiago EV will continue competing against the MG Comet EV and the Citroen eC3.

Compared to its rivals, the Tiago EV continues to stand out for offering a more conventional hatchback experience along with better practicality and highway usability.

It is confirmed to be launched on May 28, alongside its ICE sibling, the 2026 Tata Tiago.