All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Which Sub-4 Metre Car Is The Better Pick?

    The Punch micro-SUV and the Fronx crossover aren’t essentially direct rivals, but both have price overlaps and are popular sub-4 metre propositions, hence this comparison…

    Published On Jan 30, 2026 10:33 AM By Bikramjit

    5.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx

    If you’re in the market for a micro SUV / crossover today, chances are you’d be considering both the Tata Punch and the Maruti Fronx. Although they don’t really fall in the same segment, both are among the best-selling models from their respective manufacturers and overlap in price. Now, after the Punch getting a new turbo-petrol option, it stands for a fair comparison against the Fronx. 

    So, let’s take a deeper dive to find out which one gives you more value for money, at least on paper:

    Price

     

    Tata Punch Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh

    Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift front

    • The base model of the Punch undercuts the Fronx by Rs 1.26 lakh, while its top end is also Rs 1.44 lakh more affordable than the Fronx.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Tata Punch Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Difference

    Length

    3876 mm

    3995 mm

    (-) 119 mm

    Width

    1742 mm

    1765 mm

    (-) 23 mm

    Height

    1615 mm

    1550 mm

    +65 mm

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm

    2520 mm

    (-) 75 mm

    Bootspace

    366 litres

    308 litres

    +58 litres

    • It should be noted that the Punch and Fronx have distinctively different body styles. The Punch tends to carry a mini-SUV silhouette, while the Fronx looks sleeker and curvier.

    Maruti Fronx side profile

    • The Fronx is larger than the Punch in every dimension except for the height, which is why it has the different silhouette spoken of above.

    • The Punch, on the other hand, has more boot space to offer.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Punch Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Engine

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

    1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG

    1.2-litre NA petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG

    Power

    88 PS

    120 PS

    73.4 PS

    90 PS

    100 PS

    77.5 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    170 Nm

    103 Nm

    113 Nm

    148 Nm

    98.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/6-speed AT^

    5-speed MT
    *AMT - automated manual transmission, ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    • The Punch and the Fronx now have similar capacity engine options across petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG offerings.

    • The output with the NA petrol engine is nearly identical in both cars, while the Fronx offers slightly better power output with its CNG option.

    • It is Punch’s new turbo-petrol engine that stands as a clear winner here with significantly more output than the Fronx’s turbo-petrol unit. 

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift driving

    Note: The Punch turbo-petrol is offered with a manual, whereas the Fronx’s one can also be had with an automatic transmission for added convenience.

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Punch Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Extended Under-thigh Support

    Ambient Lighting

    Only Footwell lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch digital driver’s display

    Analogue dials with Multi-info display (MID)

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Automatic (with rear vents)

    Automatic (with rear vents)

    Sunroof

    Single-pane electric

    Air Purifier

    Head-up Display (HUD)

    One-touch Up/down Window

    ✅ (Driver side)

    ✅ (Driver side)

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • We have a clear winner when we talk about features, and it is the new Tata Punch. 

    • The Punch gets cornering fog lamps, extended underthigh support in all seats, a sunroof, an air purifier, a rear armrest, and multi-drive modes over the Fronx, all of which make it a true modern-day car.

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift dashboard
    Maruti Fronx cabin

    • Even in the safety department, the Tata Punch facelift has some more tech like rain-sensing wipers and a TPMS.

    • The Maruti Fronx just has a head-up display (HUD) over the Punch.

    Note: The Tata Punch has a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. On the other hand, the Fronx had undergone stricter crash tests under Australasian NCAP and Japan NCAP, where it secured a 1-star and 4-star rating, respectively.

    CarDekho Says

    Unarguably, both the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx have built their own loyal fan bases over time, and both have consistently topped the sales charts for their respective brands. In its latest avatar, the Punch looks more appealing than before and, with the addition of a turbo-petrol engine, it now feels like a more complete package. 

    The Fronx, on the other hand, is one of the best-looking Marutis on sale and offers a fairly practical feature set, even after accounting for a few misses. Ultimately, the choice does come down to individual taste in design. However, if we had to recommend one, we would place the Punch ahead of the Fronx for its meaningful updates, stronger turbo-petrol engine, and its advantage in safety, all while coming in at a more attractive price point.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Which Sub-4 Metre Car Is The Better Pick?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience