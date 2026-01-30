2026 Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Which Sub-4 Metre Car Is The Better Pick?

If you’re in the market for a micro SUV / crossover today, chances are you’d be considering both the Tata Punch and the Maruti Fronx. Although they don’t really fall in the same segment, both are among the best-selling models from their respective manufacturers and overlap in price. Now, after the Punch getting a new turbo-petrol option, it stands for a fair comparison against the Fronx.

So, let’s take a deeper dive to find out which one gives you more value for money, at least on paper:

Price

Tata Punch Facelift Maruti Fronx Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh

In this aspect, the new Punch facelift with its introductory pricing is slightly more affordable than the Fronx.

The base model of the Punch undercuts the Fronx by Rs 1.26 lakh, while its top end is also Rs 1.44 lakh more affordable than the Fronx.

Dimensions

Model Tata Punch Facelift Maruti Fronx Difference Length 3876 mm 3995 mm (-) 119 mm Width 1742 mm 1765 mm (-) 23 mm Height 1615 mm 1550 mm +65 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2520 mm (-) 75 mm Bootspace 366 litres 308 litres +58 litres

It should be noted that the Punch and Fronx have distinctively different body styles. The Punch tends to carry a mini-SUV silhouette, while the Fronx looks sleeker and curvier.

The Fronx is larger than the Punch in every dimension except for the height, which is why it has the different silhouette spoken of above.

The Punch, on the other hand, has more boot space to offer.

Powertrain

Model Tata Punch Facelift Maruti Fronx Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG Power 88 PS 120 PS 73.4 PS 90 PS 100 PS 77.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm 113 Nm 148 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 5-speed MT

The Punch and the Fronx now have similar capacity engine options across petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG offerings.

The output with the NA petrol engine is nearly identical in both cars, while the Fronx offers slightly better power output with its CNG option.

It is Punch’s new turbo-petrol engine that stands as a clear winner here with significantly more output than the Fronx’s turbo-petrol unit.

*AMT - automated manual transmission, ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Note: The Punch turbo-petrol is offered with a manual, whereas the Fronx’s one can also be had with an automatic transmission for added convenience.

Features

Feature Tata Punch Facelift Maruti Fronx Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ (with cornering function) ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Extended Under-thigh Support ✅ ❌ Ambient Lighting ✅ Only Footwell lighting Infotainment Setup 10.25-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch digital driver’s display Analogue dials with Multi-info display (MID) Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker 6-speaker Arkamys tuned Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Automatic (with rear vents) Automatic (with rear vents) Sunroof Single-pane electric ❌ Air Purifier ✅ ❌ Head-up Display (HUD) ❌ ✅ One-touch Up/down Window ✅ (Driver side) ✅ (Driver side) Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ❌ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌

We have a clear winner when we talk about features, and it is the new Tata Punch.

The Punch gets cornering fog lamps, extended underthigh support in all seats, a sunroof, an air purifier, a rear armrest, and multi-drive modes over the Fronx, all of which make it a true modern-day car.

Even in the safety department, the Tata Punch facelift has some more tech like rain-sensing wipers and a TPMS.

The Maruti Fronx just has a head-up display (HUD) over the Punch.

Note: The Tata Punch has a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. On the other hand, the Fronx had undergone stricter crash tests under Australasian NCAP and Japan NCAP, where it secured a 1-star and 4-star rating, respectively.

CarDekho Says

Unarguably, both the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx have built their own loyal fan bases over time, and both have consistently topped the sales charts for their respective brands. In its latest avatar, the Punch looks more appealing than before and, with the addition of a turbo-petrol engine, it now feels like a more complete package.

The Fronx, on the other hand, is one of the best-looking Marutis on sale and offers a fairly practical feature set, even after accounting for a few misses. Ultimately, the choice does come down to individual taste in design. However, if we had to recommend one, we would place the Punch ahead of the Fronx for its meaningful updates, stronger turbo-petrol engine, and its advantage in safety, all while coming in at a more attractive price point.