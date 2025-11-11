You Cannot Buy A New Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq Or Slavia In Tornado Red Anymore; Here Are the Remaining Colour Options On Offer

You can’t even get the Red even in the sporty Monte Carlo variants of the Slavia and Kushaq anymore

Skoda India has silently removed the Tornado Red colour option for the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia models. The red hue has been delisted from the official brochure and if you want either of these cars in this hue, we’d suggest you get in touch with your nearest Skoda dealer. Let’s take a look at the remaining colour options for these three cars.

Remaining Colour Options For Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia

If you’re buying a new Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq or Slavia, you can opt for any of the following colour options.

Colours Skoda Kylaq Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia Olive Gold Yes NA NA Lava Blue Yes Yes Yes Carbon Steel Yes Yes Yes Brilliant Silver Yes Yes Yes Candy White Yes Yes Yes Deep Black Yes Yes Yes

The Olive Gold is exclusively available on the Skoda Kylaq, as it debuted with the smallest offering from Skoda. The other colours are available throughout the range. Depending on the variant (Monte Carlo or Sportline), you can have Candy White or Lava Blue with a dual-tone option, too, with a black roof.

Recently, all three cars also got a special Limited Edition, featuring minor cosmetic tweaks and some feature additions.

Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia Features

The Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia are available with many feel-good features that are common amongst them like a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, 6-way power adjustable front seats with ventilation, ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, auto wipers, and keyless entry with push button start.

All three models are pioneers in safety. The Kylaq has a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP (check out our crash test report), while the Kushaq and Slavia have a five-star rating from Global NCAP (read our reports on the Kushaq here and the Slavia’s report here). All come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts with reminders, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more.

Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia Powertrain

While the Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the latter two can also be had with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. While the smaller engine gets both manual and automatic gearboxes, the 1.5-litre engine is exclusively offered with an automatic. Take a look at the table below for more details.

Parameters 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 7-speed dual-clutch AT

Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia Rivals

The Kylaq rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO. If you’re in the market for a new sub-4 metre SUV, do check out the new Venue, which has got a major generation update and is the latest kid on the block.

The Kushaq rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Whereas, the Slavia competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.