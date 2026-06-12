2026 Honda ZR-V Features Explained: Is It Feature Loaded Enough?
The Honda ZR-V positioned as flagship is equipped with a lot of high-tech stuff, but there’s no sunroof on offer?
Published On Jun 12, 2026 02:33 PM By Ninad
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The Honda ZR-V was unveiled last month alongside the launch of the new City. Positioned as the brand’s new flagship in India, the SUV is all set to be launched later this month.The ZR-V is going to be offered in single variant and in today’s article we are going to explore what all features the India-spec ZR-V comes with:
Honda ZR-V: Exterior
The Honda ZR-V as a flagship product by Honda, employs the brand’s global design language blending in elegance and sportiness. The front-end of the ZR-V looks sedate with those slim LED headlamps, hexagonal slatted grille and with a sloping roofline from the side it gives it a crossover look. Let's take a look what it has to offer:
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Front grille with vertical slats
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LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs
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Sequential LED indicators
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LED taillamps
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LED high mounted stop light
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Body-coloured tailgate spoiler
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Dual exhaust pipes
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18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
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Body-coloured door handles
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Sharkfin antenna
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Body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators
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ZR-V In Images:
If you’d like to take a closer look at the ZR-V in detail, you can check out our detailed image gallery here.
Honda ZR-V: Interior
Inside the ZR-V, it looks upmarket and premium with the all-black theme, minimal looking dashboard and a three-spoke steering wheel which is similar to Elevate and City, a ‘floating’ effect for touchscreen infotainment system and mesh-like trim running throughout the width of the dashboard Here’s what's the ZR-V has to offer inside the cabin:
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All-black interior with leather upholstery
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Leather-wrapped steering wheel
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60:40 split-folding rear seats
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Ambient lighting
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Rear AC vents
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Soft touch materials on dashboard, door panel and centre console.
Honda ZR-V: Comfort And Convenience
Comfort and Honda do go hand-in-hand, and this Japanese SUV comes decently equipped compared to what rivals have to offer, so let's check out what the ZR-V brings to the table:
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8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function
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4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat
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Keyless entry and push-button start
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Follow-me-home lamps
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All four windows with one-touch up/down function and anti-pinch
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Auto-fold ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors)
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Powered tailgate
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Wireless phone charger
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Dual-zone automatic climate control
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IR cut and acoustic sound absorbing front glass
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Telescopic and tilt-adjust steering wheel.
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USB Type-C charging ports
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Drive modes
Honda ZR-V: Infotainment
The ZR-V gets a pretty comprehensive infotainment suite, which includes:
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9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
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Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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12-speaker Bose surround sound system
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10.2-inch digital instrument cluster
Honda ZR-V: Safety
The ZR-V’s equipment list includes an impressive level of safety tech such as:
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Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)
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Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
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360-degree camera system with blind spot monitor
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Front and rear parking sensors
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Auto reverse-tilt side mirrors
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ISOFIX child-seat mounts
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Hill hold assist (HHA)
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Hill descent control (HDC)
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Automatic headlamps
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Rain-sensing wipers
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ABS with EBD
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB)
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The Honda ZR-V had also obtained a 4-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests conducted back in 2023.
Honda ZR-V: Powertrain
The India-spec Honda ZR-V will be available with a 2-litre petrol engine paired to a strong-hybrid system with a dual-motor setup. Here are its details:
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Engine
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2 litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid
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Power
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184 PS
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Torque
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315 Nm
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Transmission
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e-CVT
CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission
You can also check out this story to take a more detailed look at this powertrain.
Honda ZR-V: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals
The Honda ZR-V is expected to be launched later this month. It will be imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit), and will sit at the top of Honda’s lineup with an expected price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).
It will rival premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian.