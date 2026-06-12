2026 Honda ZR-V Features Explained: Is It Feature Loaded Enough?

The Honda ZR-V was unveiled last month alongside the launch of the new City. Positioned as the brand’s new flagship in India, the SUV is all set to be launched later this month.The ZR-V is going to be offered in single variant and in today’s article we are going to explore what all features the India-spec ZR-V comes with:

Honda ZR-V: Exterior

The Honda ZR-V as a flagship product by Honda, employs the brand’s global design language blending in elegance and sportiness. The front-end of the ZR-V looks sedate with those slim LED headlamps, hexagonal slatted grille and with a sloping roofline from the side it gives it a crossover look. Let's take a look what it has to offer:

Front grille with vertical slats

LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs

Sequential LED indicators

LED taillamps

LED high mounted stop light

Body-coloured tailgate spoiler

Dual exhaust pipes

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Body-coloured door handles

Sharkfin antenna

Body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators

ZR-V In Images: If you’d like to take a closer look at the ZR-V in detail, you can check out our detailed image gallery here.

Honda ZR-V: Interior

Inside the ZR-V, it looks upmarket and premium with the all-black theme, minimal looking dashboard and a three-spoke steering wheel which is similar to Elevate and City, a ‘floating’ effect for touchscreen infotainment system and mesh-like trim running throughout the width of the dashboard Here’s what's the ZR-V has to offer inside the cabin:

All-black interior with leather upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Ambient lighting

Rear AC vents

Soft touch materials on dashboard, door panel and centre console.

Honda ZR-V: Comfort And Convenience

Comfort and Honda do go hand-in-hand, and this Japanese SUV comes decently equipped compared to what rivals have to offer, so let's check out what the ZR-V brings to the table:

8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat

Keyless entry and push-button start

Follow-me-home lamps

All four windows with one-touch up/down function and anti-pinch

Auto-fold ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors)

Powered tailgate

Wireless phone charger

Dual-zone automatic climate control

IR cut and acoustic sound absorbing front glass

Telescopic and tilt-adjust steering wheel.

USB Type-C charging ports

Drive modes

Honda ZR-V: Infotainment

The ZR-V gets a pretty comprehensive infotainment suite, which includes:

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Bose surround sound system

10.2-inch digital instrument cluster

Honda ZR-V: Safety

The ZR-V’s equipment list includes an impressive level of safety tech such as:

Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

360-degree camera system with blind spot monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

Auto reverse-tilt side mirrors

ISOFIX child-seat mounts

Hill hold assist (HHA)

Hill descent control (HDC)

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB)

The Honda ZR-V had also obtained a 4-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests conducted back in 2023.

Honda ZR-V: Powertrain

The India-spec Honda ZR-V will be available with a 2-litre petrol engine paired to a strong-hybrid system with a dual-motor setup. Here are its details:

Engine 2 litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

You can also check out this story to take a more detailed look at this powertrain.

Honda ZR-V: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be launched later this month. It will be imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit), and will sit at the top of Honda’s lineup with an expected price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will rival premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian.