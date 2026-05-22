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    Take A Detailed Look At The New 2026 Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV In 16 Real-life Images

    The ZR-V will be Honda’s first new model in almost 3 years

    Published On May 22, 2026 06:22 PM By CarDekho

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    Honda ZR-V

    Alongside the launch of the 2026 City, Honda has also unveiled the new ZR-V SUV in India. It will serve as the flagship product for the brand in our country and will be imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) from Japan. Besides this, it will give buyers a taste of Honda’s global product lineup, while at the same time introducing a strong-hybrid powertrain in the premium SUV segment. Let’s take a closer look at it:

    Exterior

    Front

    • Up front, the ZR-V gets a sleek and minimal fascia which includes a hexagonal grille with vertical slats, and slim LED headlamps with ‘L-shaped’ DRLs

    Honda ZR-V

    • The bumper gets a curvy profile and features vertical cutouts to improve air flow on the edges.

    Honda ZR-V

    • Below it is an air dam with honeycomb mesh detailing.

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4,568 mm | Width: 1,840 mm | Height: 1,620 mm (unladen) | Wheelbase: 2,657 mm 

    Side

    • In profile, the ZR-V gets a conventionally-styled silhouette with a sloping roofline, subtle roof rails and body-coloured side cladding.

    Honda ZR-V

    • You also get to see pull-type door handles and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that look stylish.

    Honda ZR-V

    Rear

    • At the back, the ZR-V bucks the trend of lightbars and offers a orthodox proportions with a simple tailgate and wraparound LED taillamps.

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    • It also comes with dual exhaust tips and a roof spoiler to add some sporty appeal. 

    Colour Options:

    Honda is offering the ZR-V in four shades, namely: Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Twilight Mist Black Pearl. 

    Interior

    • Inside, the ZR-V gets a unique theme, which has not been seen in the brand’s India lineup till now. It will be offered with a 5-seater layout.

    Honda ZR-V

    • The dashboard gets an upright stance, with a free-standing infotainment system.

    • You also have a mesh-like trim running across the width of the dashboard, and slim AC vents.

    Honda ZR-V

    • It comes with Honda’s latest three-spoke steering wheel, with squared-off proportions and gloss-black inserts.

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    • Instead of a traditional gear selector, the ZR-V has buttons in the centre console, which give it a neat look and free up storage space.

    Honda ZR-V

    • You also have a digital driver’s display which offers crisp graphics and a lot of customisability.  

    • The AC controls are similar to the City, with rotary dials and physical buttons.

    Honda ZR-V

    Note:

    While the global specification comes with multiple interior themes, Honda is offering the ZR-V with an all-black theme only, for the Indian market.

    Features & Safety

    • The ZR-V comes with a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display.

    Honda ZR-V

    • The ZR-V will come loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, 8-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker BOSE audio system, and a wireless smartphone charger. 

    • In terms of safety, the ZR-V offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, blind spot monitoring, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the ZR-V gets a strong-hybrid powertrain, making it a unique proposition in its segment. Take a look at the table below for its detailed specifications. 

    Engine

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid

    Power

    184 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    Transmission

    e-CVT

    CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    While Honda has not revealed an official launch date, expect the ZR-V’s prices to be revealed next month. It is likely to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) with deliveries starting on July 2. The SUV competes with the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

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    Take A Detailed Look At The New 2026 Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV In 16 Real-life Images
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