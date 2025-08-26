All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

    Modified On Aug 26, 2025 10:45 AM By Dipan

    15.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Renault Kiger facelift is being offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion

    Renault launched the Kiger facelift recently in India with prices starting from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the updated Renault Triber, the French carmaker is offering the sub-4m SUV in 4 variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Notably, with the facelift, Renault has introduced some new features which can make it confusing for you to choose the variant that suits your needs. Here’s a detailed explanation.

    Renault Kiger Authentic

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED tail lights

    • Black ORVMs

    • Rear spoiler

    • Front and rear black skid plate

    • 16-inch steel wheel without covers

    • Black fabric seat upholstery

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Adjustable headrests for front passengers

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Semi-digital instrument cluster

    • Manual AC

    • All four power windows

    • Manually adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

    • 12V power outlet for front passengers

    • PM 2.5 air filter

    • Keyless entry

    • None

    • 6 airbags

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control

    • Hill start assist

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    The Renault Kiger’s Authentic trim, for a base variant, offers good features such as LED lighting, power windows, manual AC, keyless entry and six airbags with ESP. However, the absence of an infotainment system and the use of steel wheels without covers give it a basic look and feel.

    Renault Kiger Evolution

    (Features over the Authentic variant)

    Renault Kiger Evolution variant
    Renault Kiger Evolution variant

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Black door handles

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Rear parcel tray

    • Rear AC vents

    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    • Day/night manually adjustable inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls

    • 8-inch touchscreen

    • 4 speakers

    • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Rear parking camera

    The Evolution variant builds on the base trim by adding useful features such as an 8-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera and a 4-speaker setup. It also gets rear AC vents, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear parcel tray. On the outside, it comes with a shark fin antenna and black door handles.

    Renault Kiger Techno

    (Features over the Evolution variant)

    Renault Kiger Techno variant
    Renault Kiger Techno variant

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Projector LED headlights

    • Roof rails

    • 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

    • Front and rear silver skid plates 

    • Chrome knob on AC vents

    • Front passenger seat back pocket

    • Vanity mirror on passenger side sunvisor

    • Twin glovebox

    • Auto AC

    • Electrically folding ORVMs

    • Manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Auto up/down on driver side power window with anti-pinch function

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Rear wiper and washer

    Over the Evolution trim, this variant feels noticeably more premium with projector LED headlights, roof rails, silver skid plates and stylised wheel covers. The cabin gets small but useful touches like a twin glovebox, vanity mirror and seatback pocket. It also adds auto AC, push-button start, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and electrically folding ORVMs. The touchscreen now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while safety is improved with a rear wiper and washer.

    Renault Kiger Emotion

    (Features over the Techno variant)

    Renault Kiger Emotion variant
    Renault Kiger Emotion variant

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Chrome insert on tailgate (turbo-petrol variants only)

    • Red brake callipers (turbo-petrol variants only)

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

    • Cooled lower glovebox

    • Ambient lighting

    • 7-inch digital driver’s display

    • Ventilated seats

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (only with turbo-petrol and NA MT variants)

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Remote engine start (turbo variants only)

    • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system (including 2 tweeters)

    • Rear defogger

    • Automatic headlights

    • Multi-view camera

    The Emotion trim sits at the top of the range and adds several premium touches over the Techno variant. On the outside, it gets dual-tone alloy wheels that along with chrome and red accents on turbo-petrol versions. The cabin feels more upmarket with leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox and a fully digital 7-inch driver’s display. It also brings in ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, a wireless charger and remote engine start on the turbo variants. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a multi-view camera, automatic headlights and a rear defogger.

    Price And Rivals

    Prices of the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs, including Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kylaq.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience