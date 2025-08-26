2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

The Renault Kiger facelift is being offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion

Renault launched the Kiger facelift recently in India with prices starting from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the updated Renault Triber, the French carmaker is offering the sub-4m SUV in 4 variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Notably, with the facelift, Renault has introduced some new features which can make it confusing for you to choose the variant that suits your needs. Here’s a detailed explanation.

Renault Kiger Authentic

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Black ORVMs

Rear spoiler

Front and rear black skid plate

16-inch steel wheel without covers Black fabric seat upholstery

Front centre armrest with storage space

Adjustable headrests for front passengers

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Semi-digital instrument cluster

Manual AC

All four power windows

Manually adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

12V power outlet for front passengers

PM 2.5 air filter

Keyless entry None 6 airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Renault Kiger’s Authentic trim, for a base variant, offers good features such as LED lighting, power windows, manual AC, keyless entry and six airbags with ESP. However, the absence of an infotainment system and the use of steel wheels without covers give it a basic look and feel.

Renault Kiger Evolution

(Features over the Authentic variant)

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Black door handles

Shark fin antenna Rear parcel tray Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Day/night manually adjustable inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls 8-inch touchscreen

4 speakers

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Rear parking camera

The Evolution variant builds on the base trim by adding useful features such as an 8-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera and a 4-speaker setup. It also gets rear AC vents, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear parcel tray. On the outside, it comes with a shark fin antenna and black door handles.

Renault Kiger Techno

(Features over the Evolution variant)

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector LED headlights

Roof rails

16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

Front and rear silver skid plates Chrome knob on AC vents

Front passenger seat back pocket

Vanity mirror on passenger side sunvisor

Twin glovebox Auto AC

Electrically folding ORVMs

Manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Auto up/down on driver side power window with anti-pinch function Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Rear wiper and washer

Over the Evolution trim, this variant feels noticeably more premium with projector LED headlights, roof rails, silver skid plates and stylised wheel covers. The cabin gets small but useful touches like a twin glovebox, vanity mirror and seatback pocket. It also adds auto AC, push-button start, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and electrically folding ORVMs. The touchscreen now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while safety is improved with a rear wiper and washer.

Renault Kiger Emotion

(Features over the Techno variant)

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Chrome insert on tailgate (turbo-petrol variants only)

Red brake callipers (turbo-petrol variants only) Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Cooled lower glovebox

Ambient lighting 7-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (only with turbo-petrol and NA MT variants)

Wireless phone charger

Remote engine start (turbo variants only) 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system (including 2 tweeters) Rear defogger

Automatic headlights

Multi-view camera

The Emotion trim sits at the top of the range and adds several premium touches over the Techno variant. On the outside, it gets dual-tone alloy wheels that along with chrome and red accents on turbo-petrol versions. The cabin feels more upmarket with leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox and a fully digital 7-inch driver’s display. It also brings in ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, a wireless charger and remote engine start on the turbo variants. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a multi-view camera, automatic headlights and a rear defogger.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs, including Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kylaq.