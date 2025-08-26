2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained
Modified On Aug 26, 2025
The Renault Kiger facelift is being offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion
Renault launched the Kiger facelift recently in India with prices starting from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the updated Renault Triber, the French carmaker is offering the sub-4m SUV in 4 variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Notably, with the facelift, Renault has introduced some new features which can make it confusing for you to choose the variant that suits your needs. Here’s a detailed explanation.
Renault Kiger Authentic
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The Renault Kiger’s Authentic trim, for a base variant, offers good features such as LED lighting, power windows, manual AC, keyless entry and six airbags with ESP. However, the absence of an infotainment system and the use of steel wheels without covers give it a basic look and feel.
Renault Kiger Evolution
(Features over the Authentic variant)
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The Evolution variant builds on the base trim by adding useful features such as an 8-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera and a 4-speaker setup. It also gets rear AC vents, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear parcel tray. On the outside, it comes with a shark fin antenna and black door handles.
Renault Kiger Techno
(Features over the Evolution variant)
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Over the Evolution trim, this variant feels noticeably more premium with projector LED headlights, roof rails, silver skid plates and stylised wheel covers. The cabin gets small but useful touches like a twin glovebox, vanity mirror and seatback pocket. It also adds auto AC, push-button start, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and electrically folding ORVMs. The touchscreen now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while safety is improved with a rear wiper and washer.
Renault Kiger Emotion
(Features over the Techno variant)
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The Emotion trim sits at the top of the range and adds several premium touches over the Techno variant. On the outside, it gets dual-tone alloy wheels that along with chrome and red accents on turbo-petrol versions. The cabin feels more upmarket with leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox and a fully digital 7-inch driver’s display. It also brings in ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, a wireless charger and remote engine start on the turbo variants. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a multi-view camera, automatic headlights and a rear defogger.
Price And Rivals
Prices of the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs, including Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kylaq.
