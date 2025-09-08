2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Reaches Dealerships, Deliveries Begin

The variant captured in images was the fully loaded Emotion trim of the Kiger, and it was sporting the dual-tone Oasis Yellow with Mystery Black roof paint shade

The Kiger SUV has been on sale since 2021 and has just received its first major refresh.

The model snapped was the top-spec Emotion variant, given that it had a chrome strip on the tailgate and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, and a rotary control for selecting the drive modes.

Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated front seats, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Gets both the N/A petrol and turbo-petrol powertrain choices with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Prices of the new Kiger range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The facelifted Renault Kiger was recently introduced in our market, four years after the launch of the sub-4m SUV in 2021. With the refresh, the Kiger has gotten a few nips and tucks inside and out, and is now available in a revised variant lineup too: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. The updated SUV has now reached some dealerships across the country, and deliveries have begun as well. We have now got our hands on some images of the new Kiger at a dealership, so let’s check it out:

What Can Be Seen?

As seen in the image, the model snapped is finished in the new dual-tone Oasis Yellow with Mystery Black roof paint shade. Given the presence of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome strip on the tailgate, red brake callipers (exclusive to turbo variants), and silver-finished front and rear skid plates, it can be made out that it is the top-spec Emotion variant of the new Kiger.

Renault also offers the 2025 Kiger’s Emotion variant with auto-LED projector headlights and functional roof rails (finished in black), which have a load-carrying capacity of up to 50 kgs. That said, the refreshed SUV comes with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, and a rear spoiler right from its base-spec Authentic variant.

Cabin And Features

Another set of factors that confirms it’s the fully loaded Emotion is due to the provision of cruise control (only with MT variants) toggle near the AC controls, and also the multi-drive mode rotator next to the gear shifter on the centre console. The Kiger’s Emotion variant also has leatherette upholstery, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, a cooled lower glovebox and ambient lighting.

Being the top-spec trim, the Emotion variant is fully kitted out with a 7-inch full-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system. In terms of safety, the Kiger Emotion is loaded with six airbags (which are available as standard), a rear defogger, a 360-degree camera, a rear wiper with washer, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

Renault is offering the refreshed Kiger with the same two engine options as the pre-facelift version, details of which are as follows:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm, 152 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

While the fully loaded Emotion variant is available with both the naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options, the former comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. That said, the turbo-petrol engine can be had with both 5-speed manual and CVT choices.

Renault Kiger Prices And Rivals

The facelifted Renault Kiger is priced in the range of Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, while also serving as a rival to the higher-spec variants of micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

