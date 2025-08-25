2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Explained In 13 Real-life Images

The new Kiger has got a sharper face, new alloy designs, new lighting elements and new colour schemes inside and out

The 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift has been launched in India, priced at Rs 6.29 lakh (introductory, festive, ex-showroom). It is available in four trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion, offered with the same naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines as the outgoing version. The facelift brings several cosmetic updates along with some added features and new colour schemes. Here’s a detailed look at the new Kiger up close:

Front

Unlike the curviness before, the facelifted Kiger carries a much sharper face now. The slim eyebrow-like LED DRLs sit above the new LED projector headlights housed in a boxy black casing. The grille now gets a restyled ten-slat pattern with the flat Renault logo in the centre.

The bumper looks rugged, thanks to the chunky silver skid plate. The fog lamps are neatly integrated at the bottommost corners of the face.

Side

From the side, the Kiger now looks sportier thanks to its dual-tone paint scheme with a gloss black roof and black roof rails. The 16-inch alloy wheels sport a fresh dual-tone diamond-cut design and red brake callipers. They also have black cladding over the arches. You also get to see black door handles and blacked-out outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) on the sides. There are also new badges on the front fenders.

Rear

The rear design remains reminiscent of the outgoing Kiger. The taillights have a smoked finish with a signature C-shaped LED pattern. The tailgate has a cleaner look with the new brushed aluminium ‘Kiger’ badge. The bumper gets black cladding along with a silver-finished skid plate. There’s also subtle detail like the layered spoiler that add to its character.

Interior

Step inside the 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift and the cabin immediately feels brighter and more stylish, thanks to its new white-and-black dual-tone theme. The dashboard has a layered design, with a familiar floating 8-inch touchscreen as the centrepiece, neatly housed in a gloss-black frame. The centre console has plentiful physical buttons and three rotary dials for AC and other controls.

Soft-touch textured materials on the dash and patterned semi-leatherette upholstery on the seats give the cabin a more upmarket touch. The 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel has piano black inserts.

Features & Safety

The 2025 Kiger is equipped with some new auto-headlights and cruise control alongside carried-over amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, auto AC with rear vents, a 7-inch full-digital instrument cluster, and a wireless phone charger.

Even in terms of safety, it now gets 6 airbags as standard, as well as features like electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a reverse parking camera with rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The 2025 Kiger continues with the same engine and transmission options as before. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^ Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Customers can also opt for a government-approved retrofitted CNG kit for an additional price of Rs 79,500.

Price & Rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (introductory, festive, ex-showroom). It continues its rivalry with other sub-compact SUVs in the segment like Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, and the Skoda Kylaq. It can also be considered as an alternative to the micro-SUVs Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

