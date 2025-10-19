2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo One-Below-Top N10 Variant Explained In 5 Images

The higher-spec N10 variant looks nearly identical to the fully loaded N11 trim and packs in all the features you could have with the updated SUV, including a touchscreen and a rear parking camera

The Mahindra Bolero Neo was recently given a small refresh alongside the regular Bolero. With the update, the SUV has gotten a tad more stylish while packing a few new features as well. The one-below-top N10 trim has now reached a few dealerships and we have got some images of the same. So let’s quickly take a look at it in 5 real-life images:

Exterior

Front

Its fascia sports the most changes that have been made to the SUV with this update. Even though it’s the second-from-top trim, it does feature the same redesigned grille with horizontal chrome inserts as the fully loaded N11 variant. It also has chrome inserts in the air dam in the body coloured bumper along with fog lamps tucked at the corners. You will notice the same halogen headlight setup as on the pre-update version that also comes with follow-me-home functionality and the Bolero Neo N10 also gets eyebrow-styled LED DRLs.

Side

In profile, the Bolero Neo’s N10 variant gets 15-inch silver-finished alloy wheels as was available since the SUV’s introduction. While the ORVMs sport a dual-tone shade (body colour and black), the door handles have a black finish. You can also notice the provision of the side steps that are available from the previous-in-line N8 variant onwards.

Rear

It comes with halogen tail lights as well as the same vertically-hinged tailgate. The only addition you would see on the Bolero Neo N10 is that of the spoiler, while a wiper and defogger is present as well. That aside, the N10 trim continues with the same bootlid-mounted spare wheel (with the body-coloured X-bracket that features the ‘Bolero’ insignia) and a couple of badges to indicate its name and variant.

Interior

The new Bolero Neo’s N10 variant comes in a Mocha Brown cabin theme and fabric seat upholstery. Like all the trims on offer, even the N10 is available in a 7-seater layout, with side-facing jump seats in the third row. It also comes with a Type-C USB charging port from this variant onwards. Being the higher-spec variant, the Bolero Neo N10 already gets foldable second and third row seats, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID.

In terms of features, the Bolero Neo N10 packs electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, central locking, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 6-speaker sound system.

While the Bolero Neo’s standard safety kit comprises tech such as ABS with EBD, corner braking control, dual front airbags, and reverse parking sensors, the N10 adds a rear parking camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages to the mix. You can check out our detailed coverage on the exact variant-wise features split of the Bolero Neo to pick the right variant for your needs.

Powertrain On Offer

All variants of the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo come with the 1.5-litre diesel engine under their hood. The technical specifications are as follows:

Specification 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Power 100 PS Torque 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual transmission Drivetrain RWD^

^RWD - rear-wheel-drive

The Thar 3-door and the standard Bolero were also given an update alongside the Bolero Neo. With the refresh, the smaller Thar has borrowed design cues from the Thar Roxx, while the changes on the Bolero are so mild that it may get pretty hard to point them out.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 variant is priced at Rs 9.79 lakh. Prices of the other variants of the Mahindra SUV range between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh. While the Bolero Neo does not have any direct competitors, it serves as an alternative to its sibling, the Bolero, and some other sub-compact SUVs such as the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Skoda Kylaq.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India