    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Here Are The Features You Get With Each Of Its 5 Variants

    Modified On Oct 07, 2025 05:41 PM By Bikramjit

    5.2K Views
    While N11 is the new top-end trim of the Bolero Neo, the one-below-top N10 (O) variant is most expensive, due to an additional mechanical feature

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ve talked about its design using real-life images here to show what all has changed. The new Bolero Neo is available in five variants: N4, N8, N10, N10(O) and N11. Notably, the N11 trim is the new addition in its lineup. If you’re curious what each of these variants has to offer, here’s a detailed breakdown of the same:

    2025 Bolero Neo N4

    Price: Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

    2025 mahindra bolero neo*Image used is of the top-spec N11 variant for representation

    The base-spec N4 variant of the Bolero Neo kicks things off with these set of features:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Halogen headlights

    • 15-inch steel wheel

    • X-shaped body coloured bumpers

    • Side cladding

    • Spare wheel cover

    • Mocha Brown cabin theme

    • Fabric upholstery

    • Analogue instrument cluster with colour MID

    • Front row roof lamp

    • Foldable third row seat

    • Central locking

    • Eco mode

    • Manual AC

    • Power steering

    • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    • Power windows

    • 12V charging point

    • Not available

    • Dual front airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Corner braking control

    • Rear parking assist

    • Seat belt auto reminder

    Being the entry-level variant, the Bolero Neo N4 has basic covered with halogen headlamps, steel wheels, fabric upholstery, an analogue instrument cluster, manual AC, power steering as well as dual airbags and ABS with EBD. 

    2025 Bolero Neo N8 (Over N4)

    Price: Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo 

    The one-above-base N8 variant of the Bolero Neo has the following features over N4 trim:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

    • Wheel arch cladding

    • Dual-tone outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

    • Side footstep

    • Rear wiper & defogger

    • Steering wheel garnish

    • Anti-glare IRVM

    • Foldable Second row seat

    • Remote key

    • Steeringmounted audio controls

    • Music player with Bluetooth, USB and AUX

    • 4 speaker sound system

    • No difference

    It gets a few cosmetic touches like plastic wheel-caps, wheel arch cladding as well as steering wheel garnish inside. In the exterior you also get a rear wiper and defogger. For features, the N8 gets a basic infotainment system, steering mounted controls, a 4-speaker sound system while it gets no upgrades in the safety section.

    2025 Bolero Neo N10 (Over N8)

    Price: Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo 

    Primarily, the N10 is the one-below-top trim of the 2025 Bolero Neo and it gets these features over the N8:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Follow me home headlamps

    • LED DRLs

    • Fog lamps

    • 15-inch silver alloy wheels

    • Chrome inserts on grile

    • Rear spoiler

    • Roof mounted cabin lamp (magic lamp)

    • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

    • Height adjustable driver seat

    • Front armrests

    • Second row armrest

    • Middle-row roof lamp

    • USP type-C charging port

    • Cruise control

    • 9-inch touchscreen

    • 6-speaker sound system

    • Rear parking camera

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    The N10 variant gets some modern design additions like LED DRLs, alloy wheels, chrome accents and a spoiler. Inside, it gets added features like a 9-inch infotainment system, a better 6-speaker sound system, armrests in front and second rows, USB type-C charging ports and cruise control. In terms of safety, it has upgrades like a rearview camera and ISOFIX mounts.

    2025 Bolero Neo N10 Opt (Over N10)

    Price: Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    The N10 (O) is an optional and bonus variant based on the N10 trim.It has no difference in its feature set except for the braking differential lock which improves traction in low-grip situations. Due to this, this variant is the most expensive in the Bolero Neo lineup.

    2025 Bolero Neo N11 (Over N10)

    Price: Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo 

    The new top-end N11 variant of the 2025 Bolero Neo gets you two cosmetic updates over the N10 trim:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 15-inch dark metallic grey alloy wheels

    • Lunar Grey cabin theme

    • No difference

    • No difference

    • No difference

    For about a Rs 20,000 premium over the N10 trim, the N11 gets darkened alloy wheels and an exclusive lighter Lunar Grey themed cabin that gives it a more premium look.

    Also Read:

    Powertrain Details 

    The 2025 Mahindra Bolero uses a single diesel engine option across all variants. Its detailed specifications are as below:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

    Power

    100 PS

    Torque

    260 Nm

    MT - manual transmission

    Rivals

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo

    The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo can be considered a rival to its own sibling the Mahindra Bolero or as an alternative to other sub-compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. The Hyundai Venue is set to get a generational update – you can check out its details and launch date here.

    Home
    New Cars
    News
