2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Here Are The Features You Get With Each Of Its 5 Variants
While N11 is the new top-end trim of the Bolero Neo, the one-below-top N10 (O) variant is most expensive, due to an additional mechanical feature
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ve talked about its design using real-life images here to show what all has changed. The new Bolero Neo is available in five variants: N4, N8, N10, N10(O) and N11. Notably, the N11 trim is the new addition in its lineup. If you’re curious what each of these variants has to offer, here’s a detailed breakdown of the same:
2025 Bolero Neo N4
Price: Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
*Image used is of the top-spec N11 variant for representation
The base-spec N4 variant of the Bolero Neo kicks things off with these set of features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Being the entry-level variant, the Bolero Neo N4 has basic covered with halogen headlamps, steel wheels, fabric upholstery, an analogue instrument cluster, manual AC, power steering as well as dual airbags and ABS with EBD.
2025 Bolero Neo N8 (Over N4)
Price: Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
The one-above-base N8 variant of the Bolero Neo has the following features over N4 trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
It gets a few cosmetic touches like plastic wheel-caps, wheel arch cladding as well as steering wheel garnish inside. In the exterior you also get a rear wiper and defogger. For features, the N8 gets a basic infotainment system, steering mounted controls, a 4-speaker sound system while it gets no upgrades in the safety section.
2025 Bolero Neo N10 (Over N8)
Price: Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
Primarily, the N10 is the one-below-top trim of the 2025 Bolero Neo and it gets these features over the N8:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The N10 variant gets some modern design additions like LED DRLs, alloy wheels, chrome accents and a spoiler. Inside, it gets added features like a 9-inch infotainment system, a better 6-speaker sound system, armrests in front and second rows, USB type-C charging ports and cruise control. In terms of safety, it has upgrades like a rearview camera and ISOFIX mounts.
2025 Bolero Neo N10 Opt (Over N10)
Price: Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The N10 (O) is an optional and bonus variant based on the N10 trim.It has no difference in its feature set except for the braking differential lock which improves traction in low-grip situations. Due to this, this variant is the most expensive in the Bolero Neo lineup.
2025 Bolero Neo N11 (Over N10)
Price: Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new top-end N11 variant of the 2025 Bolero Neo gets you two cosmetic updates over the N10 trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
For about a Rs 20,000 premium over the N10 trim, the N11 gets darkened alloy wheels and an exclusive lighter Lunar Grey themed cabin that gives it a more premium look.
Powertrain Details
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero uses a single diesel engine option across all variants. Its detailed specifications are as below:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain
|
Rear-wheel drive (RWD)
|
Power
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
260 Nm
MT - manual transmission
Rivals
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo can be considered a rival to its own sibling the Mahindra Bolero or as an alternative to other sub-compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. The Hyundai Venue is set to get a generational update – you can check out its details and launch date here.