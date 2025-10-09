2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Old vs New: Design, Features And Engine Option Compared

While the SUV has retained its boxy appearance, Mahindra has now made it more relevant by giving it some cosmetic and feature tweaks to suit a wider set of audience

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has been given a refresh alongside the standard Bolero. As part of the update, the Bolero Neo has gotten a handful of cosmetic changes inside and out, along with some feature updates as well. In this story, let’s see how the SUV has evolved from the previous version to the current model:

Exterior

Front

At a first glance, the differences on the new model may seem a little hard to find. That said, you will notice the provision of a redesigned grille that features chrome embellishments. While the SUV’s previous version had vertical slats, the 2025 Bolero Neo sports a horizontally patterned grille.

The headlight clusters remain unchanged over the previous iteration and continue to house the eyebrow-like LED DRLs. Mahindra has also retained the fog lamps from the pre-update model onto the 2025 Bolero Neo and the same bumper as well. That said, the only difference comes in the form of the chrome inserts in the air dam, which is located in the bumper and a silver-finished skid plate.

Side

It’s from the side that it resembles the old model the most, thanks to its square-ish window panels and the typical boxy stance. However, Mahindra now offers the Bolero Neo with a choice of dual-tone paint option, which wasn’t available with the SUV’s previous iteration. Also new are machine-finished 16-inch alloy wheels (limited to the new top-spec N11 variant). Other variants continue with the same 15-inch wheels as before.

Rear

The rear features the least changes when the differences are considered. Mahindra has provided the 2025 Bolero Neo with the same set of tail lights as the old model as well as the same vertically-hinged tailgate. It has also retained the spare tyre mounted to the tailgate that has a body-coloured X-bracket (with the ‘Bolero’ insignia). Other noticeable details on the tailgate include the ‘Bolero Neo’ and variant-specific branding, and the roof-extended spoiler. You can check out our detailed image gallery of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo to get a closer look at the updated SUV.

Colour Options

While the pre-update Bolero Neo was offered in five monotone colours (Napoli Black, Pearl White, Diamond White, Dsat Silver, and Rocky Beige), the 2025 Bolero Neo comes in the following colourways:

Jeans Blue (new)

Concrete Grey (new)

Stealth Black

Diamond White

Rocky Beige

Pearl White

The first two paint shades, which are the new colours for the 2025 Bolero Neo, also get the option of a dual-tone black roof.

Interior

Mahindra still sells the Bolero Neo as a 7-seater SUV, although it now comes with refreshed cabin theme options and upholstery. The 2025 Bolero Neo gets leatherette upholstery (reserved for the top two variants) and is available in two cabin themes depending on the variant chosen: Mocha Brown or Lunar Grey.

The old model was offered in a beige fabric upholstery with a dual-tone dashboard done entirely in black. With the Lunar Grey theme, the cabin of the updated SUV looks and feels more upmarket than that of the old model.

What’s unchanged is the provision of side-facing jump seats for the third row occupants. It allows for a more flexible seating option or also the choice to free up more space for luggage by folding up the seat base. However, there are no headrests on offer for the third-row passengers as was the case earlier.

It has carried on with the same set of equipment as the older Bolero Neo which includes all four power windows, an analogue instrument cluster, cruise control, a 6-speaker music system, manual AC, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Mahindra, however, has given it an updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (same size as before) and Type-C USB charging port to keep it up with the times.

The 2025 Bolero Neo’s safety kit carries on with the same set of dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages (for second row), and ABS with EBD as the previous model. However, it now also gets a rear parking camera, which is a welcome addition. We have also detailed the exact variant-wise features on offer with the new Mahindra Bolero Neo to help you pick the right variant for your needs.

Powertrain Options

One area where absolutely no change has been made is under the hood of the SUV. The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo is equipped with the same diesel motor as the pre-update model. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Specification 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 100 PS Torque 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual transmission Drivetrain RWD^

^RWD - Rear-wheel drive

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced in the range of Rs Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Although it does not have any direct rivals, it could be considered as an alternative to its sibling Bolero, and some other sub-compact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Sonet.

If you are looking to pick another Mahindra offering, check out our GST price cuts story of Mahindra cars as their prices have been reduced by up to Rs 1.56 lakh depending on the model chosen.