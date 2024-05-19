2024 Maruti Swift Lxi Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:44 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

While the base-spec Swift Lxi gets a strong safety kit, it has a basic design and lacks some useful features

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is available in five broad trims: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+. In the base-spec Lxi variant, it is available with just the manual transmission option with the hatchback’s new petrol engine. Since its base-spec variant misses out on many premium features, so does it still make sense to pick even on a tight budget? Time to find out.

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT Lxi Rs 6.49 lakh – Vxi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh Difference Rs 81,000 Rs 1.31 lakh

Why Consider The Swift Lxi?

Maruti has equipped the Swift Lxi with body-coloured bumpers, LED tail lights, manual AC and all four power windows. That said, it gets a strong safety kit thanks to six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the hatchback. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what all it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights Front and rear bottle holder

Fabric upholstery Manual AC

Tilt steering

Manually adjustable ORVMs N.A. Six airbags

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD Other features 14-inch steel wheels

Body-coloured bumpers Adjustable front seat headrests

12V power socket (front) Keyless entry

Auto up-down driver-side window N.A. Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Upgrade to Vxi if you want Full wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVMs

Body-coloured door handles

Turn indicators on ORVMs Sun visors for front passengers

Day/night IRVM (MT only)

Rear parcel tray Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Type-A USB ports (front) 7-inch touchscreen unit

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker music system Burglar alarm

Why Skip The Swift Lxi?

While the base-spec Lxi variant gets a strong safety set, it is still hard for us to recommend this variant due to the sheer lack of essential features such as USB ports and electrically adjustable ORVMs while also lacking visual elements like wheel covers and body-coloured ORVMs. The second-from-base Vxi variant offers more of the basics and essentials for a premium of around Rs 80,000. Also, if you like your car to have a factory-fitted infotainment system and steering mounted controls, it’s better to avoid this variant.

Variant Verdict Lxi Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox. Vxi The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option. Vxi (O) Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features. Zxi Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift. Zxi+ Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

