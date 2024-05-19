2024 Maruti Swift Lxi Variant Analysis: Does The Base-spec Variant Make Sense?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:44 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

While the base-spec Swift Lxi gets a strong safety kit, it has a basic design and lacks some useful features

2024 Maruti Swift Lxi variant explained

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is available in five broad trims: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+. In the base-spec Lxi variant, it is available with just the manual transmission option with the hatchback’s new petrol engine. Since its base-spec variant misses out on many premium features, so does it still make sense to pick even on a tight budget? Time to find out.

Variant

1.2-litre petrol-MT

1.2-litre petrol-AMT

Lxi

Rs 6.49 lakh

Vxi

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 7.80 lakh

Difference

Rs 81,000

Rs 1.31 lakh

Why Consider The Swift Lxi?

2024 Maruti Swift Lxi variant side

Maruti has equipped the Swift Lxi with body-coloured bumpers, LED tail lights, manual AC and all four power windows. That said, it gets a strong safety kit thanks to six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the hatchback. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what all it offers:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Front and rear bottle holder

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt steering

  • Manually adjustable ORVMs

  • N.A.

  • Six airbags

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

Other features

  • 14-inch steel wheels

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Adjustable front seat headrests

  • 12V power socket (front)

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto up-down driver-side window

  • N.A.

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Upgrade to Vxi if you want

  • Full wheel covers

  • Body-coloured ORVMs

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Sun visors for front passengers

  • Day/night IRVM (MT only)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Type-A USB ports (front)

  • 7-inch touchscreen unit

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker music system

  • Burglar alarm

2024 Maruti Swift Lxi variant cabin

Why Skip The Swift Lxi?

While the base-spec Lxi variant gets a strong safety set, it is still hard for us to recommend this variant due to the sheer lack of essential features such as USB ports and electrically adjustable ORVMs while also lacking visual elements like wheel covers and body-coloured ORVMs. The second-from-base Vxi variant offers more of the basics and essentials for a premium of around Rs 80,000. Also, if you like your car to have a factory-fitted infotainment system and steering mounted controls, it’s better to avoid this variant.

Variant

Verdict

Lxi

Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox.

Vxi

The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option.

Vxi (O)

Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features.

Zxi

Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift.

Zxi+

Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

