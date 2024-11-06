Explore The 2024 Maruti Dzire In These 15 Real-life Images

Modified On Nov 06, 2024 06:44 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-generation Dzire features a fresh design and Swift-inspired cabin layout but in black and beige dual-tone theme

The 2024 Maruti Dzire was unveiled recently featuring a fresh design and Swift-inspired cabin layout. It also gets a fresh set of features, including a first-in-segment sunroof, and now uses the new Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. Here’s the detailed real-life image gallery of the new-generation Dzire.

Front

The new-generation Dzire looks completely new from this angle, featuring a fresh set of LED headlights and LED DRLs. It now sports a big grille, with a chrome strip in the centre that aligns with the DRLs to connect the headlight clusters. It gets a fresh design for the bumper that features LED fog lamps in the corners.

Side

In profile, the windowline of the 2024 Dzire looks quite similar to its outgoing counterpart. There’s a chrome strip on the window beltline, and the door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) are body coloured. The ORVMs also integrate a camera confirming that the 2024 Dzire gets a 360-degree camera setup.

The new-generation Dzire is the first subcompact sedan in India to get a single-pane sunroof.

The 2024 Dzire is fitted with newly designed 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Rear

The noticeable changes at the rear are its newly designed tail lights with Y-shaped LED elements, connected by a chrome strip. The bumper has been tweaked and it also gets a shark-fin antenna.

The 2024 Dzire offers a boot space of 382 litres.

Interior

The dashboard of the new-gen Dzire looks identical to that of the Maruti Swift. Even the steering wheel and analogue cluster is the same as its hatchback counterpart. However, unlike the all-black cabin theme of the Swift, the Dzire has black and beige theme with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel.

In terms of features, the new Dzire comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and cruise control.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

The rear passengers also get the convenience of AC vents and a centre armrest with cup holders.

Powertrain Choices

The 2024 Dzire powered by a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Expected Price And Rivals

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the new-generation Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

