2024 Maruti Dzire Launched, Prices Start From Rs 6.79 Lakh

Apart from new design and engine, the 2024 Dzire comes with some first-in-segment features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera

Exterior highlights include new LED lighting setup and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets Swift-inspired dashboard design but has a black and beige interior theme.

Comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and wireless phone charger.

Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Powered by a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Also get an optional CNG powertrain with a reduced output (70 PS/102 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

Also available on monthly subscription, with plans starting from Rs 18,248 per month.

The 2024 Maruti Dzire was just unveiled last week, and now the automaker has disclosed the prices for the same, starting from Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Maruti offers the new Dzire in four broad variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – and in both petrol and CNG powertrain choices. Let’s have a look at variant-wise prices for the 2024 Dzire.

Variant Price Petrol Manual LXi Rs 6.79 lakh VXi Rs 7.79 lakh ZXi Rs 8.89 lakh ZXi Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Petrol AMT VXi AMT Rs 8.24 lakh ZXi AMT Rs 9.34 lakh ZXi Plus AMT Rs 10.14 lakh CNG VXi CNG Rs 8.74 lakh ZXi CNG Rs 9.84 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom pan-India

Note that these prices are valid only until the end of 2024. Maruti is also offering the Dzire on a subscription basis, with plans starting at Rs 18,248 per month. This includes registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

Design

The 2024 Dzire now looks completely different from its hatchback counterpart, the Swift. Key design features include a prominent grille with horizontal slats, new headlights with LED DRLs, and freshly designed 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear now incorporates new tail lights with Y-shaped LED lighting elements.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the latest-generation Dzire gets the same dashboard layout as the Swift. However, it gets black and beige interior theme, along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard.

In terms of features, the new Dzire comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It’s also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera (segment-first), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Choices

The 2024 Dzire powered by a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire rivals the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. It will also take on the new-generation Honda Amaze.

