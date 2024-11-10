2024 Maruti Dzire Set To Go On Sale Tomorrow

Published On Nov 10, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Dzire 2024

Along with a fresh design, the new-generation Dzire will feature a new petrol powertrain and come equipped with a few more premium features

The Dzire will continue to be Maruti’s entry-level sedan offering.

It gets a fresh face, all-LED lighting, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Cabin highlights include dual-tone theme and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

New features on board include a 9-inch touchscreen, sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

To be powered by the new Swift’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine; will be offered with a CNG option as well.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most popular sub-4m sedans in our market, the Maruti Dzire, is set to receive a generation update. It was spotted earlier completely undisguised, showing a distinct styling from the fourth-gen Swift. The carmaker has also opened its bookings, ahead of its scheduled launch tomorrow. If you are planning to buy it, here’s a recap of everything we know:

2024 Maruti Dzire Exterior

The carmaker recently revealed the new Dzire in its entirety. You can notice that it has a large front grille with horizontal slats and slim LED DRLs. The only change in its profile is a new set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, new LED tail lights with a Y-shaped pattern are complemented by a sleek chrome strip on the boot.

2024 Maruti Dzire Interior

Inside, the 2024 Dzire features a light beige cabin theme. It also has a wooden trim on the dashboard along with silver accents on the centre console. Additionally, the round knobs for the climate control have been replaced by toggle switches in the 2024 Dzire.

2024 Maruti Dzire Features

The main addition in the 2024 Dzire's feature set is a single-pane sunroof. Along with that, it also gets a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, auto AC, push-button start/stop, and cruise control. On the safety front, it comes with six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a reverse parking camera.

2024 Maruti Dzire Engine

Underneath the hood, the 2024 Dzire is equipped with the new Z-series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm). It is offered with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. The new Dzire is also available with an optional CNG powertrain that has a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm, mated to the manual gearbox only.

2024 Maruti Dzire Expected Price And Rivals

Prices for the 2024 Maruti Dzire are expected to start from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and the Hyundai Aura.

