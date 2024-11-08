Watch: How Many Bags Can Fit In The 2024 Maruti Dzire's Boot?

Published On Nov 08, 2024 07:01 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

From regular-sized backpacks to medium-sized trolley bags, we test the Maruti Dzire's boot space in our latest Instagram Reel

Despite the growing popularity of SUVs, the Maruti Dzire remains a top choice for Indian car buyers. The new-generation Dzire, which is set to go on sale soon, brings a fresh design and new features. It has a 382-litre boot, so we decided to test its practicality in real-life situations. In our latest Instagram Reel, we load the Dzire's boot to see how well it handles the space.

Implementation

For this test, we grabbed two mid-sized trolley bags, one small trolley bag, and three regular-sized backpacks. The challenge? To see how well they fit into the boot of the new Dzire. We put the boot space to the test and tried to pack it all in.

What Was Found?

We started by loading the medium-sized trolley bags first, then stacked the smaller ones on top. Surprisingly, even though the Dzire is under 4 metres long, the boot accommodated all the bags easily. And just when we thought we had reached its limit, there was still enough room left for a couple more backpacks.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Other Dimensions

Now that we've seen how the 2024 Dzire's boot space measures up, here are the details on the car's other dimensions:

Length 3,995 mm Width 1,735 mm Height 1,525 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm Ground Clearance 163 mm

2024 Maruti Dzire: Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti Dzire will be launched on November 11 and we expect its prices to start around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the 2025 Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

