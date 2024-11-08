All
Watch: How Many Bags Can Fit In The 2024 Maruti Dzire's Boot?

Published On Nov 08, 2024 07:01 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

From regular-sized backpacks to medium-sized trolley bags, we test the Maruti Dzire's boot space in our latest Instagram Reel

2024 Maruti Dzire: Here is how many bags it can fit

Despite the growing popularity of SUVs, the Maruti Dzire remains a top choice for Indian car buyers. The new-generation Dzire, which is set to go on sale soon, brings a fresh design and new features. It has a 382-litre boot, so we decided to test its practicality in real-life situations. In our latest Instagram Reel, we load the Dzire's boot to see how well it handles the space.

Implementation

We tried to fit all these bags into the 2024 Dzire's boot

For this test, we grabbed two mid-sized trolley bags, one small trolley bag, and three regular-sized backpacks. The challenge? To see how well they fit into the boot of the new Dzire. We put the boot space to the test and tried to pack it all in.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire Becomes The First Maruti Car To Get A 5-Star Crash Safety Rating From Global NCAP

What Was Found?

The 2024 Dzire accomodated all the bags easily

We started by loading the medium-sized trolley bags first, then stacked the smaller ones on top. Surprisingly, even though the Dzire is under 4 metres long, the boot accommodated all the bags easily. And just when we thought we had reached its limit, there was still enough room left for a couple more backpacks.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Other Dimensions

2024 Maruti Dzire

Now that we've seen how the 2024 Dzire's boot space measures up, here are the details on the car's other dimensions:

Length

3,995 mm

Width

1,735 mm

Height

1,525 mm

Wheelbase

2,450 mm

Ground Clearance

163 mm

Read More: New Maruti Dzire’s Fuel Efficiency Will Amaze You!

2024 Maruti Dzire: Expected Price And Rivals

2024 Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Dzire will be launched on November 11 and we expect its prices to start around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the 2025 Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

