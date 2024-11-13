2024 Maruti Dzire Base LXi Variant Explained In 7 Images

The base-spec Dzire LXi misses out on features like touchscreen and automatic AC, but still comes with some useful safety tech like 6 airbags and electronic stability control

The new-generation Maruti Dzire recently went on sale not only featuring a fresh design, but also a new Z series petrol engine. The Dzire 2024 is available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Let’s see how the base-spec LXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire looks and what it offers in 7 images.

Front

The base-spec LXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire gets an all-black grille and halogen projector headlights. What makes it look like an entry-level variant is the absence of a horizontal chrome strip on the grille and LED DRLs. It also misses out on front LED fog lights.

Side

It looks very basic from the side, as the window line hasn’t been blacked out here, however the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and door handles are finished in black. The turn indicators have been placed on the fender.

The Dzire LXi rides on 14-inch steel wheels, that too without any wheel covers.

Also Check Out: 2024 Honda Amaze Could Get These 7 Features From The Honda City

Rear

Despite being the entry-level trim, the Dzire LXi not only gets Y-shaped LED tail lights but also includes a rear defogger, which is a useful inclusion.

Interior

The Dzire LXi comes in a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, however it doesn’t get fake wooden inserts on the dashboard as seen on its higher-spec variants. It misses out on features like a touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and automatic AC.

However, it still comes loaded with basic amenities like manual AC, all-four power windows, tilt adjustable steering wheel, and keyless entry. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Being the base-spec variant, the Dzire LXi also doesn’t offer a rear centre armrest and rear AC vents.

Powertrain Details

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Z series 3-cylinder petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The base-spec LXi variant of the 2024 Dzire is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The higher-spec variants also get the option of a 5-speed AMT.

The mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims also get the choice of a CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Price & Rivals

The base-spec LXi variant of the Dzire is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh, while the top-spec variant of the Dzire is priced at Rs 10.14 lakh. It takes on the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Dzire AMT