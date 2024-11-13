2024 Honda Amaze Could Get These 7 Features From The Honda City

The new Amaze will be introduced on December 4 and is expected to borrow features like a bigger touchscreen, sunroof, and ADAS from the City sedan

Design sketches of the 2024 Honda Amaze were revealed recently which gave a glimpse of the exterior and interior this Maruti Dzire rival can look like. The interior’s teaser sketch, in particular, hints at a similar feature suite and dashboard layout to the Honda City. Here's a look at some of the key features we expect the Amaze to share with the City sedan.

Bigger touchscreen

The current Honda City comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, which may also be available in the 2024 Honda Amaze. In comparison, the current-spec Amaze has a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new touchscreen will be bigger and can have wireless connectivity.

Semi-digital driver's display

The recent design sketch of the interior released by Honda showed a semi-digital instrument cluster, which closely resembles the one offered on the Honda City. This feature is likely to be carried over from the City to the Amaze. It will most likely be a coloured multi-information display (MID) as seen on the design sketch.

Wireless phone charger

The Honda City offers a wireless phone charger starting from the higher-spec VX variant. This convenience feature, which would be a first for the nameplate, could also be available in the 2024 Honda Amaze, likely limited to its higher-spec variants.

Sunroof

Since the new Maruti Dzire now offers a single-pane sunroof, the 2024 Honda Amaze can also have it to stay competitive. It can borrow this sunroof from the VX variant of the Honda City.

6 airbags

The Honda City comes with six airbags as standard. It's expected that the new-generation Honda Amaze will offer six airbags as standard from its base variant as well. If provided, it will be the first time that the Amaze will get this safety feature on board.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

One key detail that we noticed in the new Amaze’s interior design sketch teaser was the lane-keep-assist indicator seen on the semi-digital driver’s display. This suggests that the upcoming Amaze is likely to get some ADAS features from its bigger sedan sibling such as lane-keep assist and forward collision warning.

A premium audio system

The design sketches of the 2024 Honda Amaze show two tweeters mounted on the A-pillars, indicating that the new Amaze will feature a more premium sound system with more than four speakers. It could thus be possible that Honda borrows the same 8-speaker audio system of the City for the new generation of its sub-4m sedan.

These are some of the features the 2024 Honda Amaze can borrow from the bigger City sedan. Honda will launch the new-generation Amaze on December 4 with prices expected to start from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the New Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

