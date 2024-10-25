All
2024 Jeep Meridian Variant-wise Features Explained

Published On Oct 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Jeep Meridian

The 2024 Meridian is available in four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland

2024 Jeep Meridian varint-wise features explained

The Jeep Meridian recently received an update which introduced two new base-spec variants starting from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With this update, Jeep has introduced a 5-seater version and features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the Meridian SUV. Let us take a look at how the features are distributed in the variants of the 2024 Jeep Meridian:

Longitude

Jeep Meridian Longitude variant

Here is what the entry-level Longitude variant has on offer:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED projector-based headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Roof rails

  • Body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Body-coloured 

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Rear roof-mounted spoiler

  • 5-seater layout

  • Black and grey cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front centre sliding armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Soft touch materials on the dashboard and door pads

  • Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 2nd-row reclining seats

  • 2nd-row 60:40 split seats

  • Boot lamp

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • One-touch up/down front power windows

  • One-touch-down rear power windows

  • Cruise control (AT variants only)

  • 12 V power outlet at the front

  • Front and rear USB ports

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

  • 6-speaker audio system

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Traction control system (TCS)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Electronic roll mitigation

  • Hill start assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Rear wiper

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude variant dashboard

Even after being the entry-level variant in the Jeep Meridian lineup, the Longitude variant gets almost everything. It has an LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels but misses out on front fog lamps. It is the only Meridian variant to have 5 seats. You also get features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, six airbags, TPMS and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Variant To Buy?

Longitude Plus

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus

The one-over-base Longitude Plus variant offers the following over the Longitude variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • Black ORVMs

  • Dual-tone roof

  • 7 seats

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Reclining and fully foldable third-row seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • None

  • None

This variant is the most affordable 7 seats can get in the Meridian. Premium features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and an auto-dimming IRVM. It also gets front LED fog lamps.

Limited (O)

2024 Jeep Meridian

The mid-spec Limited (O) variant of the Meridian gets the following features over the Longitude Plus variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • Beige leatherette seats

  • Door scuff plates

  • 10.2-inch digital driver’s display

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • 8-way powered passenger seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Powered tailgate

  • 9-speaker Alpine audio system

  • Connected car tech

  • 360-degree camera

More feel-good features including powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and a more premium audio system are included in this variant. It also gets a different colour cabin theme.

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Meridian vs Rivals: Price Talk

Overland

The fully-loaded Overland variant of the Meridian gets the following features over the Limited (O) variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • 7-slot grille with chrome inserts

  • Body-coloured lower bumper and fender extensions

  • Tupelo-coloured  leatherette seats

  • Overland badging on front seats

  • Leatherette material on the dashboard and doors

  • Terrain modes

  • None

  • Hill descent control

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

New Jeep Meridian dashboard

The fully loaded variant of the Meridian gets 18-inch alloy wheels, variant-specific branding on leatherette seats and terrain modes. However, the highlight is that this is the only variant to have an AWD setup and ADAS features.

Powertrain Specifications

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

2-litre diesel engine

Power

170 PS

Torque

350 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 9-speed AT

Drivetrain^

FWD, AWD

*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Price And Rivals

New Jeep Meridian exterior

The 2024 Jeep Meridian is priced between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Read More on : Meridian diesel

