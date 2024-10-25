2024 Jeep Meridian Variant-wise Features Explained

Published On Oct 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Jeep Meridian

The 2024 Meridian is available in four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland

The Jeep Meridian recently received an update which introduced two new base-spec variants starting from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With this update, Jeep has introduced a 5-seater version and features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the Meridian SUV. Let us take a look at how the features are distributed in the variants of the 2024 Jeep Meridian:

Longitude

Here is what the entry-level Longitude variant has on offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector-based headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Rear fog lamps

Roof rails

Body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

18-inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured

Shark fin antenna

Rear roof-mounted spoiler 5-seater layout

Black and grey cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front centre sliding armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Soft touch materials on the dashboard and door pads

Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

2nd-row reclining seats

2nd-row 60:40 split seats

Boot lamp 7-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

One-touch up/down front power windows

One-touch-down rear power windows

Cruise control (AT variants only)

12 V power outlet at the front

Front and rear USB ports 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

6-speaker audio system Six airbags

Electronic parking brake

Traction control system (TCS)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Electronic roll mitigation

Hill start assist

Reverse parking sensors

Rear wiper

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Reverse parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Even after being the entry-level variant in the Jeep Meridian lineup, the Longitude variant gets almost everything. It has an LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels but misses out on front fog lamps. It is the only Meridian variant to have 5 seats. You also get features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, six airbags, TPMS and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Longitude Plus

The one-over-base Longitude Plus variant offers the following over the Longitude variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Black ORVMs

Dual-tone roof 7 seats

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Reclining and fully foldable third-row seats Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM None None

This variant is the most affordable 7 seats can get in the Meridian. Premium features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and an auto-dimming IRVM. It also gets front LED fog lamps.

Limited (O)

The mid-spec Limited (O) variant of the Meridian gets the following features over the Longitude Plus variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None Beige leatherette seats

Door scuff plates 10.2-inch digital driver’s display

8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

8-way powered passenger seat

Ventilated front seats

Powered tailgate 9-speaker Alpine audio system

Connected car tech 360-degree camera

More feel-good features including powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and a more premium audio system are included in this variant. It also gets a different colour cabin theme.

Overland

The fully-loaded Overland variant of the Meridian gets the following features over the Limited (O) variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

7-slot grille with chrome inserts

Body-coloured lower bumper and fender extensions Tupelo-coloured leatherette seats

Overland badging on front seats

Leatherette material on the dashboard and doors Terrain modes None Hill descent control

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The fully loaded variant of the Meridian gets 18-inch alloy wheels, variant-specific branding on leatherette seats and terrain modes. However, the highlight is that this is the only variant to have an AWD setup and ADAS features.

Powertrain Specifications

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD, AWD

*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Price And Rivals

The 2024 Jeep Meridian is priced between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

