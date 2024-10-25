2024 Jeep Meridian Variant-wise Features Explained
Published On Oct 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Jeep Meridian
The 2024 Meridian is available in four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland
The Jeep Meridian recently received an update which introduced two new base-spec variants starting from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With this update, Jeep has introduced a 5-seater version and features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the Meridian SUV. Let us take a look at how the features are distributed in the variants of the 2024 Jeep Meridian:
Longitude
Here is what the entry-level Longitude variant has on offer:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Even after being the entry-level variant in the Jeep Meridian lineup, the Longitude variant gets almost everything. It has an LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels but misses out on front fog lamps. It is the only Meridian variant to have 5 seats. You also get features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, six airbags, TPMS and a rear parking camera with sensors.
Longitude Plus
The one-over-base Longitude Plus variant offers the following over the Longitude variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
This variant is the most affordable 7 seats can get in the Meridian. Premium features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and an auto-dimming IRVM. It also gets front LED fog lamps.
Limited (O)
The mid-spec Limited (O) variant of the Meridian gets the following features over the Longitude Plus variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
More feel-good features including powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and a more premium audio system are included in this variant. It also gets a different colour cabin theme.
Overland
The fully-loaded Overland variant of the Meridian gets the following features over the Limited (O) variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The fully loaded variant of the Meridian gets 18-inch alloy wheels, variant-specific branding on leatherette seats and terrain modes. However, the highlight is that this is the only variant to have an AWD setup and ADAS features.
Powertrain Specifications
The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
2-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 9-speed AT
|
Drivetrain^
|
FWD, AWD
*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission
^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive
Price And Rivals
The 2024 Jeep Meridian is priced between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.
