2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Variant To Buy?

The new base-spec Longitude variant of the updated Meridian gets a similar pricing and feature suite as the Compass’ mid-spec Longitude (O) variant. We compare them to find which is better

The 2024 Jeep Meridian was launched recently with two new base variants, prices of which start at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While the Meridian shares a lot of its features with the Jeep Compass, the new Meridian’s entry-level Longitude variant and the mid-spec Longitude (O) variant of the Compass have a similar pricing and feature suite. Let us take a look at which is the better variant by comparing the two:

Prices

Jeep Meridian Longitude Jeep Compass Longitude (O) Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 24.83 lakh

The Jeep Meridian’s base-spec variant is Rs 16,000 more affordable than the Compass’ second-from-base Longitude (O) variant.

Dimensions

Parameters Jeep Meridian Jeep Compass Difference Length 4,769 mm 4,405 mm +364 mm Width 1,859 mm 1,818 mm +41 mm Height 1,698 mm 1,640 mm +58 mm Wheelbase 2,782 mm 2,636 mm +146 mm

The Jeep Meridian has better dimensions than the Compass in every parameter. This translates to a better cabin and boot space inside the Meridian.

Powertrain Options

Both the Jeep Meridian and Compass have the same 2-litre diesel engine mated with either a manual or automatic transmission. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD

*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Jeep is offering both the Meridian Longitude and the Compass Longitude (O) with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Both variants get a FWD setup, but the higher variants also have an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Features

Features Jeep Meridian Longitude Jeep Compass Longitude (O) Exterior Auto-LED projector-based headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Rear fog lamps

Roof rails

Black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

18-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Rear roof-mounted spoiler Auto-LED multi-reflector headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

Halogen tail lights

Rear fog lamps

Roof rails

Black ORVMs

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

17-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Rear roof-mounted spoiler Interior 5-seater layout

Black and grey cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front centre sliding armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Soft touch materials on the dashboard and door pads

Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

2nd-row reclining seats

2nd-row 60:40 split seats

Boot lamp 5-seater layout

Black and grey cabin theme

Grey fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front centre sliding armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Soft touch materials on the dashboard and door pads

Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

2nd-row 60:40 split seats

Rear parcel tray Comfort and Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

One-touch up/down front power windows

One-touch-down rear power windows

Cruise control (AT variants only)

12 V power outlet at the front

Front and rear USB ports 7-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Panoramic sunroof

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

One-touch up/down front power windows

One-touch-down rear power windows

Cruise control (AT variants only)

Wireless phone charger Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

6-speaker audio system 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

6-speaker audio system Safety Six airbags

Electronic parking brake

Traction control system (TCS)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Electronic roll mitigation

Hill start assist

Reverse parking sensors

Rear wiper

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Reverse parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Dual airbags

Electronic parking brake

Traction control system (TCS)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Electronic roll mitigation

Hill start assist

Reverse parking sensors

Rear wiper

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Reverse parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Both SUVs have LED headlights and DRLs, but the Meridian gets bigger 18-inch alloys and LED tail lights. The Compass has front fog lamps which are missing on the Meridian’s Longitude variant.

The respective variants of both SUVs have a similar cabin layout with five seats and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

The feature suite is also similar with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display and dual-zone auto AC. Notably, only the Compass Longitude (O) gets a panoramic sunroof in this comparison.

The Meridian Longitude has six airbags while the Compass Longitude (O) only has two airbags on offer. Other than this, both variants have an electronic parking brake, a TPMS and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Verdict

The Jeep Compass has been a comfortable SUV that has a potent engine. The base-spec Longitude (O) variant even gets LED headlights, fog lamps and alloy wheels. Premium features like a 7-inch driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof are provided as well. That said, it is still a pricier offering and we feel that cars like the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700 are more bang for the buck for those having a similar budget. The XUV700 also offers up to seven seats at a similar price as the Longitude (O) variant.

The Jeep Meridian Longitude, on the other hand, gets all the above equipment from the Compass. Of course, features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and front fog lamps are missing, but it has larger dimensions which translate to a better cabin space. The Meridian’s base variant also has a better safety suite with six airbags as standard. So, at an incremental cost of about Rs 16,000, we think that the Meridian is a better value for money than the Compass Longitude (O).

Which of these variants will you choose Tell us in the comments below.

