2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Variant To Buy?
The new base-spec Longitude variant of the updated Meridian gets a similar pricing and feature suite as the Compass’ mid-spec Longitude (O) variant. We compare them to find which is better
The 2024 Jeep Meridian was launched recently with two new base variants, prices of which start at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While the Meridian shares a lot of its features with the Jeep Compass, the new Meridian’s entry-level Longitude variant and the mid-spec Longitude (O) variant of the Compass have a similar pricing and feature suite. Let us take a look at which is the better variant by comparing the two:
Prices
|
Jeep Meridian Longitude
|
Jeep Compass Longitude (O)
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Rs 24.83 lakh
The Jeep Meridian’s base-spec variant is Rs 16,000 more affordable than the Compass’ second-from-base Longitude (O) variant.
Dimensions
|
Parameters
|
Jeep Meridian
|
Jeep Compass
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,769 mm
|
4,405 mm
|
+364 mm
|
Width
|
1,859 mm
|
1,818 mm
|
+41 mm
|
Height
|
1,698 mm
|
1,640 mm
|
+58 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,782 mm
|
2,636 mm
|
+146 mm
The Jeep Meridian has better dimensions than the Compass in every parameter. This translates to a better cabin and boot space inside the Meridian.
Powertrain Options
Both the Jeep Meridian and Compass have the same 2-litre diesel engine mated with either a manual or automatic transmission. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
2-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 9-speed AT
|
Drivetrain^
|
FWD
*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission
^FWD = Front-wheel-drive
Jeep is offering both the Meridian Longitude and the Compass Longitude (O) with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Both variants get a FWD setup, but the higher variants also have an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.
Also Read: 2024 Jeep Meridian vs Rivals: Price Talk
Features
|
Features
|
Jeep Meridian Longitude
|
Jeep Compass Longitude (O)
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both SUVs have LED headlights and DRLs, but the Meridian gets bigger 18-inch alloys and LED tail lights. The Compass has front fog lamps which are missing on the Meridian’s Longitude variant.
-
The respective variants of both SUVs have a similar cabin layout with five seats and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.
-
The feature suite is also similar with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display and dual-zone auto AC. Notably, only the Compass Longitude (O) gets a panoramic sunroof in this comparison.
-
The Meridian Longitude has six airbags while the Compass Longitude (O) only has two airbags on offer. Other than this, both variants have an electronic parking brake, a TPMS and a reverse parking camera with sensors.
Also See: Here’s Our Detailed Image Gallery For The New Entry-level Longitude Variant Of The 2024 Jeep Meridian
Verdict
The Jeep Compass has been a comfortable SUV that has a potent engine. The base-spec Longitude (O) variant even gets LED headlights, fog lamps and alloy wheels. Premium features like a 7-inch driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof are provided as well. That said, it is still a pricier offering and we feel that cars like the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700 are more bang for the buck for those having a similar budget. The XUV700 also offers up to seven seats at a similar price as the Longitude (O) variant.
The Jeep Meridian Longitude, on the other hand, gets all the above equipment from the Compass. Of course, features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and front fog lamps are missing, but it has larger dimensions which translate to a better cabin space. The Meridian’s base variant also has a better safety suite with six airbags as standard. So, at an incremental cost of about Rs 16,000, we think that the Meridian is a better value for money than the Compass Longitude (O).
Which of these variants will you choose Tell us in the comments below.
