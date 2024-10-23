All
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Variant To Buy?

Modified On Oct 23, 2024 06:01 PM By Dipan for Jeep Meridian

The new base-spec Longitude variant of the updated Meridian gets a similar pricing and feature suite as the Compass’ mid-spec Longitude (O) variant. We compare them to find which is better

The 2024 Jeep Meridian was launched recently with two new base variants, prices of which start at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While the Meridian shares a lot of its features with the Jeep Compass, the new Meridian’s entry-level Longitude variant and the mid-spec Longitude (O) variant of the Compass have a similar pricing and feature suite. Let us take a look at which is the better variant by comparing the two: 

Prices

Jeep Meridian Longitude

Jeep Compass Longitude (O)

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 24.83 lakh

The Jeep Meridian’s base-spec variant is Rs 16,000 more affordable than the Compass’ second-from-base Longitude (O) variant.

Dimensions

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude side

Parameters

Jeep Meridian

Jeep Compass

Difference

Length

4,769 mm

4,405 mm

+364 mm

Width

1,859 mm

1,818 mm

+41 mm

Height

1,698 mm

1,640 mm

+58 mm

Wheelbase

2,782 mm

2,636 mm

+146 mm

Jeep Compass Longitude (O) side

The Jeep Meridian has better dimensions than the Compass in every parameter. This translates to a better cabin and boot space inside the Meridian. 

Powertrain Options

Both the Jeep Meridian and Compass have the same 2-litre diesel engine mated with either a manual or automatic transmission. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

2-litre diesel engine

Power

170 PS

Torque

350 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 9-speed AT

Drivetrain^

FWD

*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Jeep is offering both the Meridian Longitude and the Compass Longitude (O) with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Both variants get a FWD setup, but the higher variants also have an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Features

Jeep Compass Longitude (O) dashboard

Features

Jeep Meridian Longitude

Jeep Compass Longitude (O)

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector-based headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Roof rails

  • Black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Rear roof-mounted spoiler

  • Auto-LED multi-reflector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps with cornering function

  • Halogen tail lights

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Roof rails

  • Black ORVMs

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Rear roof-mounted spoiler

Interior

  • 5-seater layout

  • Black and grey cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front centre sliding armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Soft touch materials on the dashboard and door pads

  • Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 2nd-row reclining seats

  • 2nd-row 60:40 split seats

  • Boot lamp

  • 5-seater layout

  • Black and grey cabin theme

  • Grey fabric seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front centre sliding armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Soft touch materials on the dashboard and door pads

  • Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 2nd-row 60:40 split seats

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort and Convenience

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • One-touch up/down front power windows

  • One-touch-down rear power windows

  • Cruise control (AT variants only)

  • 12 V power outlet at the front

  • Front and rear USB ports

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • One-touch up/down front power windows

  • One-touch-down rear power windows

  • Cruise control (AT variants only)

  • Wireless phone charger

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

  • 6-speaker audio system

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

  • 6-speaker audio system

Safety

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Traction control system (TCS)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Electronic roll mitigation

  • Hill start assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Rear wiper

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Dual airbags

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Traction control system (TCS)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Electronic roll mitigation

  • Hill start assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Rear wiper

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude dashboard

  • Both SUVs have LED headlights and DRLs, but the Meridian gets bigger 18-inch alloys and LED tail lights. The Compass has front fog lamps which are missing on the Meridian’s Longitude variant.

  • The respective variants of both SUVs have a similar cabin layout with five seats and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

  • The feature suite is also similar with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display and dual-zone auto AC. Notably, only the Compass Longitude (O) gets a panoramic sunroof in this comparison.

  • The Meridian Longitude has six airbags while the Compass Longitude (O) only has two airbags on offer. Other than this, both variants have an electronic parking brake, a TPMS and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Verdict

Jeep Compass Longitude (O) rear

The Jeep Compass has been a comfortable SUV that has a potent engine. The base-spec Longitude (O) variant even gets LED headlights, fog lamps and alloy wheels. Premium features like a 7-inch driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof are provided as well. That said, it is still a pricier offering and we feel that cars like the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700 are more bang for the buck for those having a similar budget. The XUV700 also offers up to seven seats at a similar price as the Longitude (O) variant.

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude rear

The Jeep Meridian Longitude, on the other hand, gets all the above equipment from the Compass. Of course, features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and front fog lamps are missing, but it has larger dimensions which translate to a better cabin space. The Meridian’s base variant also has a better safety suite with six airbags as standard. So, at an incremental cost of about Rs 16,000, we think that the Meridian is a better value for money than the Compass Longitude (O).

Which of these variants will you choose Tell us in the comments below.

