Published On Jan 25, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The upcoming Safari will be a three-row SUV based on the Harrier with noticeable differences

The unofficial pre-bookings for the Tata Safari are underway at select dealerships.

It is slightly longer and taller than the Harrier, making extra space for the third row.

The Safari sports some cosmetic upgrades to make it look different.

New features such as connected car technology and front parking sensors are expected onboard.

It will continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine with the same set of transmissions.

Tata is all set to bring in the Safari nameplate, which was discontinued last year owing to the emission norms. The SUV is set to be unveiled on January 26, followed by a launch in the coming weeks. The unofficial pre-bookings have already begun across select dealerships.

The Safari is essentially a three-row SUV based on the Harrier, with the same engine and transmission options. It is 63mm longer and 80mm taller to make space for the third-row passengers. It gets a stepped-up roof which will make the cabin airier. It is expected to come in 6- and 7-seater options.

Cosmetic upgrades onboard will be subtle but enough to differentiate it from the Harrier. It will get an exclusive dark blue shade in addition to the light blue shade seen on the Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020. Other notable enhancements include a new chrome-finished tri-arrow grille, chrome detailing around the headlamps, a skid plate, a function roof rail, a flatter boot lid, a new tail lamp, a slightly refreshed rear bumper, a new D-pillar and a larger rear quarter glass.

The cabin has not been revealed yet, but we expect a dual-tone black and cream interior theme as seen on the near-production spec Gravitas. New features onboard expected include an electronic parking brake, connected car technology and front parking sensors. The other existing features will include a panoramic sunroof, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, bi-Xenon headlamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster and electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Safety will be covered by six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, rear disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and ESC.

The powertrain will be borrowed from the Harrier, retaining its 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine is rated at 170PS and 350Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The AWD option might be introduced later, depending on the market demand for it.

The Tata Safari is expected to demand a lakh over the corresponding prices of the Harrier. The latter retails from Rs 13.95 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Safari will rival the likes of the 2021 new-gen Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.