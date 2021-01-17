Tata Safari Vs Harrier: Top 10 Visual Differences

Published On Jan 17, 2021 12:38 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

Tata Safari is a three-row version of the Harrier carrying the same engine and transmission options.

Tata’s upcoming third-generation Safari will hit the showroom later this month as series production is already underway. It is based on the Harrier itself but gets an additional third row. Compared to the Harrier, it will carry several cosmetic enhancements and a redesigned rear profile along with a handful of additional features. The 2.0-litre diesel engine has been retained with the same manual and automatic transmissions.

The official pictures of the 2021 Tata Safari were recently revealed. Based on that, here are the top 10 visual differences between the Safari and the Harrier:

An exclusive new dark blue shade

The Safari will come in a new dark blue colour option, which looks identical to what Tata used to offer with the Hexa, and it seems like this shade will remain exclusive to it. Tata could also offer it with a light blue shade as seen on the Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020. So in total, there could be a couple of exclusive shades for the new Safari while rest will be shared with the Harrier.

The same alloy wheels but bigger in size

The Safari gets the same dual-tone alloy wheel design that you see on the Harrier. While the five-seater SUV runs on 17-inch wheels, the Safari is expected to get 18-inch wheels. Also, you can spot the rear disc brakes on the Safari which do not come on the Harrier. While the design of the wheels are good, we feel that Tata could have chosen to offer a different set of wheels for the Safari

A refreshed front grille

The three-row SUV gets a new tri-arrow grille with chrome finishing. On the Harrier, you see a 3D mesh kinda pattern. In comparison, the Safari’s grille looks more premium and sophisticated.

A stepped-up roofline

Similarities with the Harrier end as we move towards the rear three quarter. The Safari is taller than the Harrier thanks to its stepped-up roofline, a design element that has been the trademark of all the Safaris. This should liberate headroom for the third-row passengers and make the cabin airier.

Addition of roof rails

The Safari sports function roof rails, while the Harrier does not get one. Also, you can see ‘Safari’ inscribed in a chrome finish on both the rails.

Redesigned D-pillar

Being longer and taller than the Harrier, the Safari features a new D-pillar design and this is its the most differentiating design element. The new meatier wrap-around tail lamps and a chunkier plastic applique that joins with the rail lamps make its rear profile look muscular in comparison to the Harrier.

Larger rear-quarter glass

To offer more viewing space for the third-row passengers, the Tata Safari gets a much larger rear quarter glass in comparison to the Harrier. Also, the addition of it should make the cabin airier along with the panoramic sunroof that it has borrowed from the Harrier. It is important to note that the Gravitas show car from the Auto Expo 2020 did not sport a sunroof!

A flatter boot lid

The Safari flaunts a flatter boot lid compared to the Harrier. The latter has a hunchback-type boot shape. Also, there’s Safari inscribed on the boot in chrome.

Restyled rear bumper

The rear bumper gets a silver finish with the Harrier-like fake twin exhaust setup. The rear fog lamps of the Safari are slimmer in profile in comparison to the Harrier’s.

New LED tail lamps

Lastly, you get new LED tail lamps with a slightly different shape, compared to the Harrier. Both of them follow a wraparound design.