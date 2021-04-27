  • Login / Register
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos Launch Scheduled For May

Modified On Apr 27, 2021 07:08 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

Both the SUVs will get the new Kia logo and improved features

  • The Sonet will get paddle shifters, additional voice command controls, and a new base-spec automatic variant. 

  • The Seltos will get the 6-speed iMT gearbox, remote engine start/stop, and paddle shifters. 

  • The new Seltos Gravity Edition will likely be launched as well. 

  • Expect a price hike for both SUVs. 

Kia has scheduled the launch of the updated Sonet and Seltos for the first week of May. 

Apart from the revised Kia logo, the Sonet will get new and improved features, including paddle shifters (for its automatic variants) and additional voice command controls. Also, HTX will be the new base-spec automatic variant, replacing the HTK+ variant. 

Here are all the changes detailed. 

Now, to the Seltos. The SUV will feature paddle shifters (for its automatic variants), remote engine start/stop (for some manual variants), and the new 6-speed iMT (for the mid-spec HTK+, which is the 1.5-litre petrol variant). Also, there will be a brand new Gravity Edition, which you can read more about here

Engine and transmission options for the Sonet will remain the same, while those in the Seltos will receive a minor update. 

Kia Sonet

Displacement

1.2-litre petrol

1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS / 115PS (AT)

Torque

113Nm

172Nm

240Nm / 250Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

6-speed manual / 6-speed AT

Kia Seltos

Displacement

1.5-litre petrol

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115PS

140PS

115PS

Torque

144Nm

242Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT / CVT / iMT (New)

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Currently, the Seltos retails from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh, while the Sonet from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Both the SUVs are expected to get dearer, and the margin of the hike will differ across variants. 

The Kia Sonet rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMahindra XUV300Toyota Urban CruiserFord EcoSportNissan MagniteHyundai VenueTata Nexon, and Renault Kiger.. The Seltos competes with the Hyundai CretaRenault DusterNissan Kicks, and the Maruti Suzuki S-CrossSkoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun

T
Published by
Tarun
  • Kia Sonet
  • Kia Seltos
