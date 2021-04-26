Kia Seltos Gravity Edition Launch Tomorrow?

Published On Apr 26, 2021 02:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The Gravity Edition of the Seltos will sport Kia’s new logo

Kia will launch the Seltos Gravity Edition tomorrow.

It will likely get a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), like the Sonet.

It could come with some new features, including a panoramic sunroof.

No changes are expected with the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Gravity Edition will command a premium.

It has been almost two years since the Seltos was launched in India. The Anniversary Edition arrived last year, and now, we are expecting the new Gravity Edition to launch tomorrow. We hazard this guess because the carmaker sent us a ‘Save the Date’ invite (for tomorrow, of course), and we think it could concern the launch of the Seltos Gravity Edition.

South Korea got this edition in 2020.

The updated Seltos will likely get a few cosmetic enhancements, including a revised chrome-studded front grille and a bigger set of alloy wheels. A panoramic sunroof could be on the cards as well. These aside, other features like the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, air purifier, and ventilated front seats will be carried forward.

(Pictured: Kia Sonet's 6-speed iMT gearbox)

The Seltos’s petrol variants (a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol) will also likely get Hyundai-Kia’s clutchless manual 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission). No changes are expected on the diesel unit.

Here are the technical specifications:

Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 140PS 115PS 115PS Torque 242Nm 144Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The updated Seltos is expected to retail at a premium over the current Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. It will continue to lock horns with the Hyundai Creta , Nissan Kicks, and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.

