Kia Sonet To Get Paddle Shifters, New Automatic Variants And More Features

Published On Apr 26, 2021 12:50 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

The mid-spec HTK+ and HTX variants will gain many features from the top-end GTX+ and HTX+ variants

The HTX variant will now be the most affordable automatic variant.

The Sonet will get paddle shifters, which is only available with the Ecosport among other sub-compact SUVs.

The HTX and HTX+ variants will get electronic stability control and brake assist.

The mid-spec HTK+ variant will get a sunroof (iMT), remote engine start, keyless entry and push-button start, depending on the powertrain.

The new Kia logo will also debut on the Sonet.

We expect a sizeable bump in price for the mid-spec variants of the Sonet.

Kia will be launching the updated Sonet, whose biggest change is a rejig of the features list, tomorrow. And just ahead of the launch, a document which shows all the changes that will be made to the Sonet has leaked online.

The Sonet’s mid-spec variants will now get features that were previously available on the HTX+ and GTX+ variants. Kia will also add paddle shifters to the automatic transmission options of the Sonet (HTX and GTX+).

As we previously reported, the HTK+ variant will no longer offer the convenience of an automatic. Instead, the HTX variant will now become the Sonet’s least expensive automatic offering. Currently, the automatic gearbox options are only available on the top-spec GTX+ variant.

The HTX and HTX+ variants will get electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control (HAC), brake assist (BA) and vehicle stability management (VSM), features that were previously available only on the top-spec GTX+ variant. The HTX variant will further feature dual-tone alloy wheels and sunshades. Its automatic variants will also get traction control and drive modes.

The mid-spec HTK+ variant will be losing its automatic options but Kia will make up for that by adding some features to this variant. The biggest addition here will be a sunroof (only with the iMT version), remote engine start (not with the 1.2-litre petrol engine), keyless entry (with the 1.2-litre petrol engine), and a smart key with push-button start/stop (not with the 1.2-litre petrol engine).

The Sonet, along with the Seltos and Carnival, will now flaunt the new Kia logo. Engine and transmission options will remain the same as before.

Displacement 1.2-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS/115PS (AT) Torque 113Nm 172Nm 240Nm/250Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed manual/6-speed AT

Currently, the Sonet retails from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)--and while the range-topping variants will get slightly costlier, we expect a sizeable increase in case of the HTK+ and HTX variants. The Kia Sonet will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Mahindra XUV300 , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Ford EcoSport , Nissan Magnite , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , and Renault Kiger .

