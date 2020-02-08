2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol Facelift Accessory Pack: In Detailed Pics

Published On Feb 08, 2020 02:48 PM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020

One of the two personalisation packs was showcased with the new Brezza

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. While it is due to be launched in the coming weeks, Maruti also showcased an accessorised version of the facelifted Brezza at the expo. The carmaker will be offering two personalisation packages: Urban and Sporty. The latter was displayed at the expo. Let’s explore it in detail:

The new Brezza gets a revised styling for the front bumper with a different housing for the new LED fog lamp, new grille, and dual-projector LED headlamps. This Sporty accessory pack features a dual-tone exterior, in this case, a grey and orange combination. The roof and the ORVMs are completely orange, while the rest of the car gets orange accents. Additionally, the fog lamp housing gets chrome surround.

Maruti has given the rear a minor tweak with the facelift. Most notably, it gets new LED tail lamps and a revised rear bumper. With the accessory package, the orange from the roof covers the C-pillar and the top of the spoiler as well.

The Sporty accessory pack adds orange accents to the front and rear skid plate of the new Maruti Vitara Brezza.

The side cladding also features orange accents with the Sporty package. It also gets Brezza lettering decals along the sides. The silver rugged applique on the body cladding mimics the front and rear skid plates of the SUV.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza comes with indicators integrated into the ORVMs as before. With the Sporty package, even the ORVMs are orange.

The new Brezza’s grille can be accessorised as a chrome element. Its design is similar to the S-Presso’s grille. The Sporty accessory package adds a faux carbon fibre effect to the shapes inside the new grille.

The fog lamp housings get a chrome garnish.

This accessory pack adds faux carbon fibre effect to the underside of the roof spoiler.

The Sporty accessory package extends to the interior of the Brezza as well, carrying forward the exterior theme into the cabin with dark grey upholstery and orange accents. Both the front and rear seats get orange piping with three stripes down the middle. Even the floormats get an orange surround.

The dashboard of the accessorized Brezza also gets orange inserts around the AC vents and the central infotainment console.

The accessorised Maruti Vitara Brezza was also equipped with the Hertz bass tube audio accessory.

All the above accessories and more will also be individually available once the 2020 Brezza is launched in the coming days. The facelifted Vitara Brezza with a BS6 petrol engine could be priced between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh. Pre-bookings are now open at Maruti’s Arena dealerships.

