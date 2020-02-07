Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift To Launch In Mid-Feb

Published On Feb 07, 2020 08:00 AM By Saransh for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The diesel has been discontinued, so it's now available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only

Gets a petrol engine for the first time.

The new petrol makes 105PS and 138Nm with a 5-speed MT and an optional 4-speed AT.

Gets a mild hybrid system with automatic transmission.

Generates 15PS more and 62Nm less than the now discontinued 1.3-litre diesel engine.

Continue to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300.

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. The updated sub-4m SUV features subtle cosmetic updates but the most significant change comes under the hood. Instead of the 1.3-litre diesel engine, it gets the Ciaz’ 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105PS and 138Nm, 15PS more but 62Nm less than older diesel engine.

Where the pre-facelift Brezza was available with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT, the updated Brezza can be had with a 5-speed MT as well as a 4-speed AT. Out of the two available gearbox options, only the 4-speed AT is available with a mild hybrid system. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 17.03 kmpl for MT and 18.76kmpl for the AT variants. In comparison, the diesel-powered Vitara Brezza has a claimed mileage of 24.3kmpl, 6kmpl more than the new petrol unit.

The updated Brezza comes with additional new features. It gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED foglamps, LED tail lamps, diamond-cut 16-inch alloys, auto-dimming IRVM and a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti will launch the facelift Brezza later this month (mid-Feb). Prices are expected to range from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault HBC, the upcoming Kia Sonet and the Nissan EM2.

