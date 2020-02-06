Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020. Bookings Open

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 03:13 PM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020

The Brezza is ready for the BS6 era with a petrol engine and subtle updates

Vitara Brezza gets a mild facelift and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

The cosmetic updates include a new front bumper, new grille, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and minor tweaks to the rear fascia.

Gets minor feature updates in the form of a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto-dimming IRVM.

Petrol-powered Brezza to be launched soon with expected prices between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been given a new heart and a mild makeover. The latest form of the segment-leading sub-compact SUV has debuted at Auto Expo 2020. It gets a petrol engine for the first time.

Sticking to its plan of not offering any diesel engines in the BS6 era, the 2020 Vitara Brezza is powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech found in the Ertiga and XL6 models. This engine is tuned to an output of 105PS and 138Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 4-speed automatic. The mild-hybrid tech is only offered with the automatic variant of the new Brezza. Maruti claims the petrol-powered Brezza can deliver a mileage of 17.03kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.76kmpl with the hybrid-automatic. However, Maruti may offer a diesel variant in the future, maybe by 2021, if customers are willing to pay the premium for it.

The facelifted Brezza gets minor updates to the front and rear-end design. The most important front-end update is to the front bumper and the new dual-projector LED headlamps that get integrated DRLs. It also gets a new grille that reflects Maruti's new design language for utility vehicles. Around the back, the boot lid gets minor cosmetic tweaks with new LED taillamps. It also gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Maruti hasn’t added many features to the facelifted Vitara Brezza. It does, however, get the latest version of the Smartplay 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects to the cloud and an auto-dimming IRVM.

It is expected to launch the new petrol-powered Brezza later in February with prices likely to range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh. The 2020 Vitara Brezza will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue , Ford EcoSport , Mahindra XUV300 , facelifted Tata Nexon , and also the upcoming Kia Sonet .

