Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020. Bookings Open
Modified On Feb 06, 2020 03:13 PM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020
The Brezza is ready for the BS6 era with a petrol engine and subtle updates
Vitara Brezza gets a mild facelift and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.
The cosmetic updates include a new front bumper, new grille, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and minor tweaks to the rear fascia.
Gets minor feature updates in the form of a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto-dimming IRVM.
Petrol-powered Brezza to be launched soon with expected prices between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been given a new heart and a mild makeover. The latest form of the segment-leading sub-compact SUV has debuted at Auto Expo 2020. It gets a petrol engine for the first time.
Sticking to its plan of not offering any diesel engines in the BS6 era, the 2020 Vitara Brezza is powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech found in the Ertiga and XL6 models. This engine is tuned to an output of 105PS and 138Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 4-speed automatic. The mild-hybrid tech is only offered with the automatic variant of the new Brezza. Maruti claims the petrol-powered Brezza can deliver a mileage of 17.03kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.76kmpl with the hybrid-automatic. However, Maruti may offer a diesel variant in the future, maybe by 2021, if customers are willing to pay the premium for it.
The facelifted Brezza gets minor updates to the front and rear-end design. The most important front-end update is to the front bumper and the new dual-projector LED headlamps that get integrated DRLs. It also gets a new grille that reflects Maruti's new design language for utility vehicles. Around the back, the boot lid gets minor cosmetic tweaks with new LED taillamps. It also gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloys.
Maruti hasn’t added many features to the facelifted Vitara Brezza. It does, however, get the latest version of the Smartplay 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects to the cloud and an auto-dimming IRVM.
It is expected to launch the new petrol-powered Brezza later in February with prices likely to range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh. The 2020 Vitara Brezza will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, facelifted Tata Nexon, and also the upcoming Kia Sonet.
