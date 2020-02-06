Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Petrol Mileage Revealed; Better Than The Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon & Mahindra XUV300

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 04:09 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020

The Vitara Brezza has completely done away with the 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine

Maruti Vitara Brezza now gets a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine like the Ertiga and Ciaz.

It delivers 105PS/138Nm and comes with a 5-speed MT and optional 4-speed AT.

The new petrol motor offers 15PS more than but is down on torque by 62Nm.

The new motor has allowed Maruti to equip it with an automatic torque converter.

This unit, when equipped with a mild-hybrid system in the automatic variant, delivers the best mileage among all its petrol-equipped rivals.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the facelifted Vitara Brezza exactly four years after it was first introduced at Auto Expo 2016. While the carmaker is yet to reveal the price list of the updated sub-4 metre SUV, it has revealed the specifications of the 1.5-litre K-Series engine that now powers it and, we are happy to report that it’s more powerful than the diesel engine.

This BS6 compliant engine delivers 105PS@6000rpm and 138Nm@4400rpm, coupled to a 5-speed MT. This is the same motor that powers the Ciaz and Ertiga and comes equipped with a mild-hybrid system when opted with the 4-speed torque convertor. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency figure of 17.03 kmpl for the MT and 18.76kmpl for the AT variants. In comparison, the diesel-powered Vitara Brezza has a claimed mileage of 24.3kmpl, 6kmpl more than the new petrol unit. Here’s how it stacks up against its petrol-equipped rivals.

Petrol Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift (1.5-litre) Hyundai Venue (1.2- and 1.0-litre turbo) XUV300 (1.2-litre turbo) Tata Nexon FL (1.2-litre turbo) Ford EcoSport (1.5-litre) Power 105PS 83PS/120PS 110PS 120PS 122PS Torque 138Nm 115Nm/172Nm 200Nm 170Nm 149Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5-speed MT/6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl 17.52kmpl/ 18.2kmpl and 18.15kmpl 17kmpl 17.03kmpl 15.9kmpl/14.7kmpl

As you can see, the Vitara Brezza with the automatic is the most fuel SUV efficient in its segment, but only by a small margin. This is down to the availability of a mild hybrid unit (offers start/stop) on the automatic variant. It manages to offset the drop in fuel efficiency that a 4-speed automatic torque converter has on the engine.

