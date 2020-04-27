2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Apr 27, 2020 06:15 PM By Dhruv.A for Datsun redi-GO

Datsun is likely to launch the revamped entry-level hatchback soon after the lockdown lifts

The teaser image reveals a new grille, headlamps, DRLs, and brand insignia on the front quarter panel.

The redi-GO facelift could feature a revised dashboard layout featuring a new touchscreen.

Under its hood will be a set of BS6-compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines.

Expect prices to increase by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Datsun India has released an official teaser of the facelifted version of the redi-GO hatchback. So far, it has been spotted undergoing testing, albeit in a completely camouflaged state. Launched in 2016, this will be the redi-GO’s first major facelift.

The new teaser images reveal just a bit of its silhouette and a new blue shade that the hatchback’s finished in. However, the most striking pieces are the new set of sharp looking headlamps paired with elongated daytime running lamps. The grille too seems to have grown bigger in comparison to the previous model. Other highlights include a revised design for the outside rearview mirror (ORVM), Datsun badging on the front quarter panel, and bigger wheels with an updated design.

Although the teaser doesn’t offer even a shred of what to expect in the interior department, expect the Alto 800 rival to feature a touchscreen infotainment. Additionally, there could be slight tweaks to the dashboard design and upholstery. As for safety features, Datsun could add a front passenger airbag as well.

Pre-facelift Datsun redi-GO

The 0.8-litre (54PS/72Nm) and 1.0-litre (68PS/91Nm) engines will feature significant updates to meet BS6 emission standards. These engines are the same that power the Renault Kwid and can be opted with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

When launched, the Datsun redi-GO could see a price hike of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. It’s currently priced in the range of Rs 2.79 to Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It squares off against the Alto 800 and the Renault Kwid.

