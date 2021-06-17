Save Up To Rs 80,000 On Nissan Kicks, redi-GO And GO This June
The Magnite is not available with any offers for this month
The Kicks is available with highest benefits of up to Rs 80,000.
All the Datsun cars - redi-GO, GO and GO Plus - are available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.
For select models, you are also eligible for an online booking discount.
Nissan Magnite is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs on sale right now.. The manufacturer recently rolled out subscription services for the Magnite, Kicks and redi-GO, starting from Rs 19,000. There’s no offer available for the Magnite, but if you are planning to buy the Kicks or any Datsun car, here’s how much you can save in June 2021.
Nissan Kicks
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Other Benefits
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 80,000
The Kicks is available with benefits of up to Rs 80,000.
You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and a special online booking discount of Rs 5,000.
The online booking offer will be available at the time of purchase
It retails from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.
Datsun Redi-GO
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Benefits
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Other Benefits
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 40,000
If you go for the Datsun redi-GO, you can save a maximum of up to Rs 40,000.
There’s a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and an online booking discount of Rs 5,000.
It retails from Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.
Datsun GO/GO Plus
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Other Benefits
|
-
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 40,000
Datsun GO and GO+ are available with discounts of up to Rs 40,000.
There's a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each, without any online booking discount.
The GO retails from Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh, while the GO Plus is priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh.
Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. There are other offers available exclusively for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.
