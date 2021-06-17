  • Login / Register
Save Up To Rs 80,000 On Nissan Kicks, redi-GO And GO This June
Save Up To Rs 80,000 On Nissan Kicks, redi-GO And GO This June

Published On Jun 17, 2021 04:26 PM By Tarun for Nissan Kicks

The Magnite is not available with any offers for this month

  • The Kicks is available with highest benefits of up to Rs 80,000.

  • All the Datsun cars - redi-GO, GO and GO Plus - are available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. 

  • For select models, you are also eligible for an online booking discount. 

Nissan Magnite is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs on sale right now.. The manufacturer recently rolled out subscription services for the Magnite, Kicks and redi-GO, starting from Rs 19,000. There’s no offer available for the Magnite, but if you are planning to buy the Kicks or any Datsun car, here’s how much you can save in June 2021. 

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Other Benefits 

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 80,000

  • The Kicks is available with benefits of up to Rs 80,000. 

  • You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and a special online booking discount of Rs 5,000. 

  • The online booking offer will be available at the time of purchase

  • It retails from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh. 

Datsun Redi-GO

Datsun redi-GO

Offers

Amount

Cash Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Other Benefits

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 40,000

  • If you go for the Datsun redi-GO, you can save a maximum of up to Rs 40,000. 

  • There’s a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and an online booking discount of Rs 5,000. 

  • It retails from Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh. 

Datsun GO/GO Plus

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Other Benefits

-

Total

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Datsun GO and GO+ are available with discounts of up to Rs 40,000. 

  • There's a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each, without any online booking discount. 

  • The GO retails from Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh, while the GO Plus is priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh. 

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. There are other offers available exclusively for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

