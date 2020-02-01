2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift Spied, Launch Soon

Published On Feb 01, 2020 02:47 PM By Dhruv for Datsun redi-GO

The redi-GO facelift will feature some changes to the design and the engines on offer will be BS6 compliant as well

Launched in 2016, this will be the redi-GO’s first major update.

Expect restyled front and rear profiles along with bigger wheels.

Interior could see a major change to accommodate a touchscreen.

Engines will remain the same, but will be made BS6 compliant.

Expect a price hike of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 across the model lineup.

It is expected to be launched by April 2020.

The Datsun redi-GO was first launched in 2016 and apart from receiving enhanced safety features in 2019, the hatchback has remained unchanged. However, a test mule featuring heavy camouflage has been spotted on the outskirts of Chennai. This suggests that the redi-GO could get a major cosmetic revision this year.

The body line of the test mule in question distinctly matched that of the Datsun redi-GO. The front bumper seems a bit more aggressively styled than before and it looks like the front grille could sport a change as well. We are expecting subtle changes to the headlamps as well. A source on the spot revealed that the rear will not feature any prominent design change. However, expect minor changes to the bumper and tail lamps.

While we didn’t catch a glimpse of the interior, we expect changes to the dashboard, a reworked upholstery, and the biggest change of them all - the addition of a touchscreen.

We do not expect any changes when it comes to the powertrains on offer. The redi-GO is available with a 0.8-litre (54PS/72Nm) or a 1.0-litre (68PS/91Nm) petrol. The smaller engine is available with a 5-speed manual whereas the bigger engine gets an AMT option as well. This same setup is present in the Renault Kwid as well.

These are the same engines that power the Kwid, which is now BS6 compliant. So expect the redi-GO to meet the upcoming emission norms as well.

The Datsun redi-GO facelift could hit the market by April 2020 and we expect it to receive a price hike of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The redi-GO currently retails between Rs 2.79 lakh and Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom India). The facelifted redi-Go will continue to rival the Alto 800 and the Renault Kwid.

