1.0-Litre Turbo-Petrol Most Popular Option For The Hyundai Venue

Published On Jun 28, 2020 12:15 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has rolled out over 1 lakh units in just over a year since its launch in India

Hyundai’s debut sub-4m SUV has been on sale for over a year now.

Hyundai lists 97,400 units of the Venue sold in India and 7,400 units sold internationally taking the total over a lakh.

More than 44 per cent of the units sold in India were powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s roughly over 42,000.

It is also offered with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.

The Venue is currently priced from Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai Venue was a new global offering from the Korean carmaker in the summer of 2019. It’s been just over a year since its launch in India on May 21 and we have some interesting numbers about its market performance. Of the total 1 lakh or so Venues sold in the last one year, Indian sales account for over 97,400 units while international numbers stand at over 7,400 units.

Hyundai has stated that over 44 per cent of Venue buyers in India opted for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is roughly over 42,000. The Venue is also offered with a 1.2-lire naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a diesel engine which means the TGDi unit is the most popular choice. It launched with a BS4 1.4-diesel engine and was updated with the new 1.5-litre diesel engine for the BS6 era. Hyundai offers the turbo-petrol engine from the mid-spec variant onwards with prices starting from Rs 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: Hyundai Venue CarDekho Round-up: Buyer’s Guide

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai shared that the turbo-petrol DCT accounted for over 15,000 units so the manual would be around 27,000.

The Hyundai Venue is currently priced between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport as well as upcoming rivals from Kia, Renault and more .

