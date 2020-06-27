Top 6 Upcoming Sub-4m SUVs In The Next 6 Months

Published On Jun 27, 2020 08:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet

Companies to keep on serving SUVs in the subcompact space as demand for these high riders keeps on climbing

It’s well-established now that sub-4m SUVs are popular pickings in the Rs 10 lakh or so price bracket. As the demand keeps on rising, automakers are duty-bound to supply new choices to buyers. That’s why the next half of this year is going to witness the launch of at least six new sub-compact SUVs. Most of these dates are tentative and given the uncertainty looming over, we won’t be surprised if the schedule changes.

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price: Rs 5.5 lakh onwards

Expected Launch: September 2020

Nissan is betting big on its first sub-4m offering, codenamed the EM2 and likely to be called Magnite. It will likely be based on the same platform as the Renault Triber, allowing for a generously spacious cabin. On top of that, it’s bound to be feature-rich so expect a sunroof, LED illumination, a large touchscreen, four airbags and a digital instrument cluster. It will be a petrol-only offering and is expected to be powered by a naturally aspirated or a turbocharged version of the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s 1.0-litre petrol unit with manual and automatic options.

Renault Kiger

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh onwards

Expected Launch: October 2020

As you’d expect, the Kiger is a sibling to the Magnite. It has been spied on regular test runs. Expect LED lights all around, touchscreen infotainment unit, more than a couple airbags, connected tech and the likes. We expect the same 1.0-litre petrol units as the Nissan Magnite under its bonnet.

Kia Sonet

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh onwards

Expected Launch: August 2020

Think of it as a slightly classier sibling to the well-equipped Hyundai Venue. It’s bound to get a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (largest in the segment so far), Bose sound system and of course, connected technology. Expect the same 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo engine options from the Venue, while 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol could be given a miss. An automatic option with both petrol and diesel is expected unlike the Venue, which misses out on diesel auto. It might even offer a special GT Line trim for the turbo-petrol variants like the Seltos.

Tata HBX

Expected Price: Rs 5 lakh onwards

Expected Launch: Late 2020

Gracing the Tata pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 in its near-production avatar, the HBX is promising in terms of looks, features and packaging. Unlike the other sub-4m SUVs, this micro-SUV will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis but look a bit more rugged than the latter. It will be a petrol-only model powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron unit, same as the Altroz.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

Expected Price: Rs 12.5 lakh

Expected Launch: October 2020

We’d first reported about the most powerful sub-compact version of the XUV300 last year, well before its Auto Expo debut in February 2020. It will be equipped with a T-GDI 1.2-litre engine that can pump out 130PS and will bear minor sporty cosmetic changes. It will be paired to a 6-speed manual while an AMT option could be offered as well. The Sportz will likely be based on the feature-loaded top-spec XUV300 W8(O) variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh onwards

Expected Launch: September 2020

Maruti and Toyota’s alliance is going to bear a sub-4m SUV based on the Vitara Brezza. It will get the same 1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid tech, choice of manual and automatic transmissions and a similar feature set as its Maruti donor. However, we expect a comparatively comprehensive warranty on the Urban Cruiser and a slightly higher starting price as it will have limited variant lineup. Unlike the Baleno-Glanza, Toyota could offer some visual distinction to the Urban Cruiser besides its badge.