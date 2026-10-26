2026 Hyundai Bayon: Booking Details And Delivery Timelines Explained

Hyundai has launched its second compact SUV, the Bayon, in India, and prices begin at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new compact SUV is slightly smaller than its segment-sibling, the Creta, but packs in way more tech. There are bigger screens, Gen AI capabilities, NVIDIA architecture and a lot of safety tech on board. If this feels like a better Creta alternative to you, then this story will guide you on how you can book one for yourself and when you can expect deliveries to begin.

2026 Hyundai Bayon: How To Book One?

Following the launch of the Bayon, Hyundai has opened the order books. Interested buyers can either book their Bayon through the brand’s dealerships or Hyundai’s official website. The new Bayon is available in 7 variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10. The Bayon is available with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

Booking The Car Online

If you’re planning to book your car virtually, you can have your first look at the car on Hyundai’s website and configure your car as per the variant requirement and colour option. You can follow the following steps to book your car; the whole process has been explained in detail:

On Hyundai’s website, you can book your Bayon by going to its web page. You can also download the brochure, book a test drive, or even find a nearby dealer.

In the Online Booking section, select the Bayon to begin the process.

First, you’ll need to log in to the portal by entering your phone number, email, a CAPTCHA, and an OTP (if you’re creating a new account)

Then you need to select which powertrain you want – manual or CVT – and choose the variant that fits your needs and budget. The price is also mentioned next to each variant.

The next step lets you select the exterior and interior colour options you want with your variant.

Then you select your state and city, or enter your pincode

The.jpgage will show you all the Hyundai dealers in your city, and you can select your desired option

Once that is done, the.jpgage will show the dealer’s details, and you will have to pay the booking amount of Rs 11,000 through a payment portal

After paying successfully, a Hyundai executive will connect with you for further processing, which involves banking paperwork and other formal documentation before you take delivery

Booking Via Dealership (Offline)

The traditional way of booking a car has been by visiting your nearest dealership. The same can be done while booking your Hyundai Bayon as well. Visit your nearest dealership and follow the steps to book your Bayon.

Consult your sales representative about your requirements with the Bayon

Select a variant that matches your budget and preferences

Check out the car in person, get a feel for the cabin and features, and get more details on the accessories and customisation options available

Take a test drive of the Bayon, if possible. If not, you can request the dealership to bring the vehicle to your home or office for you to check it out

We strongly recommend taking a test drive before you book to be fully satisfied with your choice

Once you’re happy with the decision, you can book the vehicle by paying Rs 11,000 as the booking amount either through cash, online, UPI or cheque.

2026 Hyundai Bayon: Delivery Timeline

Hyundai has launched its second compact SUV in India, and bookings for the Bayon have been open for quite some time. Deliveries are expected to begin early next month.

We also anticipate there will be a short waiting period because of the festive rush. But that will vary depending on which variant and colour option you pick. The waiting period will also differ from city to city. We request that you get in touch with your nearest dealership for the same. We will be driving the Bayon soon, so stay tuned to the CarDekho website and YouTube channel for our first drive review.

About The 2026 Hyundai Bayon

The Bayon, as you know by now, is Hyundai’s second Compact SUV after the Creta. It is slightly smaller than its sibling but showcases the future of the brand’s design. The Bayon comes with a split headlamp setup with DRLs at the top and headlamps below. It also gets a silver skid plate in the front bumper for a rugged feel.

The profile features sculpted elements which add to the appeal. It also comes with black roof rails, turn indicators in the ORVMs, body-coloured door handles and a blacked-out B-pillar. At the rear, it gets a similar LED taillight setup as the DRLs, a squared-off tailgate and an integrated roof spoiler. The boot has the Hyundai badge and Bayon lettering. Just like the front skid plate, the rear bumper also gets a silver skid plate and a muscular design.

On the inside, the Bayon is completely different compared to any other Hyundai model in the country. It has a dual-tone cabin theme and a curved screen setup with two displays. It also has slim vertical AC vents flanking the climate control panel. The steering wheel is similar to the new Venue and Verna.

In terms of features, it gets a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display. It also comes with Generative AI capability, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, six airbags and a lot more.

If you want a closer look at the new Bayon, you can check out our launch story for more information.

Powertrain

The Bayon comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that we see in the Verna and Creta, with the option of a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon starts from Rs 10 Lakh for the base and goes up to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross and Honda Elevate.