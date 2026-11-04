VinFast VF MPV 7 Price Cut, Now More Affordable By A Massive Rs 4.1 Lakh!

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

Vinfast has now lit up the electric MPV market, by reducing prices of their VF MPV 7 by a whopping Rs 4.1 lakh! In a competitive automotive market like India, a price reduction of such an amount is quite significant as the car now becomes viable for more buyers, potentially looking for a new car in this festive season. Let’s discuss the details about its new current price and see how it compares with its rivals.

Price

In a time where we have to pay more for almost everything, when compared to before, it’s genuinely refreshing to see a brand aggressively price their car. Launched in April 2026, the Vietnamese car maker has reduced the price of VF MPV 7, within a couple of months. Let’s take a look at the old and new prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference VF MPV 7 Electric Rs 24.49 lakh Rs 20.39 lakh Rs 4.1 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

A price difference as big as this makes things very interesting in the electric MPV segment. The VF MPV 7's new price is not only priced more in contention against its rivals. Here’s where it sits against its rivals and alternatives now:

Model Price Battery Pack Claimed Range Kia Carens Clavis EV Rs 18.04 - Rs 25 lakh 42 kWh/51.4 kWh 404-490 kilometers Vinfast VF MPV 7 Rs 20.39 lakh 60.13 kWh 517 kilometers Mahindra XEV 9S Rs 20.65 - Rs 30.15 lakh 59 kWh/70 kWh/79 kWh 521-679 kilometers BYD eMAX 7 Rs 26.90 - Rs 29.90 lakh 55.4 kWh/71.8 kWh 420-530 kilometers

All prices ex-showroom

The cheapest entry in the segment continues to be the Kia Carens Clavis EV, starting at Rs 18.04 lakh. Whilst it packs more features and a substantially better aftersales experience, it must be noted that the battery pack is smaller than the VF MPV 7.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is now the second most affordable electric MPV when compared to its rivals in this report. It gets a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which sits bang in between the segment's offerings.

Coming in a close third spot when starting prices are compared, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes third spot and its entry 59 kWh battery pack comes the closest to the VinFast. However, it has the biggest battery packs as you start climbing the variant lineup.

The BYD eMAX 7 is the most expensive entry on this list, with its base variant starting at Rs 26.90 lakh.

About Vinfast VF MPV 7

The VF MPV 7 is essentially a 7-seater electric MPV. With a lot of new cars these days having a loud-personality, VF MPV 7 caters to buyers who prefer a rather minimalistic approach.

When talking about its looks, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 is a simple, neat looking car. Up front, it carries a connected LED DRLs that flows into the slim grille that forms a ‘V’ shape at the centre. It also gets vertical LED projector headlights that sit right below it.

Moving to the side, it gets 19-inch black alloys, a charging flap located at the right side front fender and auto-folding ORVMs with LED indicators. The side profile of the VF MPV 7 carries its simple typical MPV design language, however, you do get chrome accented window-lines.

Towards the back, it gets a connected LED taillight that forms a V-shape, a roof spoiler, big ‘VINFAST’ lettering and massive cladding on the lower-side of the rear bumper. Tap this link if you’d like to see our image gallery for VF MPV 7.

Moving inside the car, the VF MPV 7 is offered in a dual-tone black and brown or an all black option. The interior is fairly minimalistic, and simple. It is not overloaded with features or multiple screens.

Space is the name of the game, when it comes to the Vinfast VF MPV 7. Its second row provides good headroom, along with plenty of legroom and kneeroom. Its third row also offers a sufficient amount of space, with adequate legroom and kneeroom on offer for two occupants. However, you do sit in a slightly knees up position due to the raised floor.

In terms of features, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 still lacks in this department and comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, automatic AC with rear vents, third-row AC control and cruise control. Rivals offer more in this department as this VinFast misses out on powered and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 comes with 4 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, rear parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start, assist, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake. There are no advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on offer with the VF MPV 7.

Moving towards its powertrain figures, they are as follows:

Battery Pack 60.13 kWh Claimed Range (ARAI) 517 km Number of electric motor 1 Drivetrain FWD* Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent) 30 minutes

CarDekho Says…

The VinFast VF MPV 7, when launched at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) back in the day, did have an expensive price tag and it lacked a lot of features compared to its rivals and alternatives. While the price reduction is welcome and now makes it a more viable option, there is no denying that it still lacks the gizmos and features of its rivals. However, where it does make it more appealing is its big battery pack and if you’re someone who wants a MPV with a decent claimed range but with lesser features, the VF MPV 7 still makes for a decent proposition.