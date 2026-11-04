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    Toyota Innova Crysta Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 33,000: New Variant-Wise Prices

    Toyota Innova Crysta, amid this price hike, remains in demand in the MPV segment

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Modified On Nov 04, 2026 18:33 IST
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    Published OnNov 04, 2026 18:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 04, 2026 18:33 IST
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    Toyota Innova Crysta Price Increase

    We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

    Thinking of buying the popular Toyota Innova Crysta? You might have to shell out more to drive it home, as Toyota has recently increased its prices for one of its most successful products in India. 

    Let’s take a look at how much each variant costs now:

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price

    Variant

    Old Price

    New Price

    Difference

    GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater

    Rs 19.72 lakh/ Rs 19.77 lakh

    Rs 19.95 lakh/ Rs 20.02 lakh

    + Rs 23,000

    GX+ 7-seater/ GX+ 8-seater

    Rs 21.15 lakh/ Rs 21.20 lakh

    Rs 21.41 lakh/ Rs 21.48 lakh

    + Rs 26,000

    VX 7-seater/ 8-seater

    Rs 24.93 lakh/ Rs 24.98 lakh

    Rs 25.24 lakh/ Rs 25.31 lakh

    + Rs 31,000

    ZX 7-seater

    Rs 26.63 lakh

    Rs 26.96 lakh

    + Rs 33,000

    *All prices ex-showroom

    • The Innova Crysta GX variant has gained a Rs 23,000 price hike, making it Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the entry point to the Innova Crysta even higher.

    • The range-topping ZX variant, which is offered in 7-seater configuration only, is priced at Rs 26.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and has gained Rs 33,000.

    Overview

    The Innova Crysta continues to offer its traditional MPV look, with sleek projector LED headlamps and a huge grille upfront with silver inserts, making it look imposing. It has a similar MPV silhouette, with body-coloured door handles, silver-finished alloys, and wrap-around taillamps that don't follow the connected-light trend.

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Inside, it offers a premium cabin with dual-tone interiors, faux wood inserts on the dashboard and door panels, gives it a pleasant vibe to it. In terms of features, the Innova Crysta is offered with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, an 8-way powered driver seat, and ambient lighting as well. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    In terms of safety, Toyota has provided it with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Powertrain Options

    The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a manual transmission. Currently, there’s no automatic on offer. 

    Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2.4-litre diesel

    Power

    150 PS

    Torque

    343 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    MT- Manual Transmission

    Rivals

    The most successful MPV, the Innova Crysta, which is an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, also competes with more premium rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion, as well as the Kia Carens.

    CarDekho Says..

    The Innova Crysta’s new prices make it an expensive proposition; that being said, the hike is decent, and the MPV continues to justify its premium with robust build quality, strong resale and a capable diesel engine. 

    It’s best suited to buyers who prioritise space, comfort on long drives and low ownership costs, as well as fleet operators who want to provide a premium service.

    Would you prefer the Innova Crysta or the Hycross? Let us know in the comments!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    Toyota Innova Crysta Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 33,000: New Variant-Wise Prices
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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