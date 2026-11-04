Toyota Innova Crysta Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 33,000: New Variant-Wise Prices

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Thinking of buying the popular Toyota Innova Crysta? You might have to shell out more to drive it home, as Toyota has recently increased its prices for one of its most successful products in India.

Let’s take a look at how much each variant costs now:

Toyota Innova Crysta Price

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater Rs 19.72 lakh/ Rs 19.77 lakh Rs 19.95 lakh/ Rs 20.02 lakh + Rs 23,000 GX+ 7-seater/ GX+ 8-seater Rs 21.15 lakh/ Rs 21.20 lakh Rs 21.41 lakh/ Rs 21.48 lakh + Rs 26,000 VX 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 24.93 lakh/ Rs 24.98 lakh Rs 25.24 lakh/ Rs 25.31 lakh + Rs 31,000 ZX 7-seater Rs 26.63 lakh Rs 26.96 lakh + Rs 33,000

*All prices ex-showroom

The Innova Crysta GX variant has gained a Rs 23,000 price hike, making it Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the entry point to the Innova Crysta even higher.

The range-topping ZX variant, which is offered in 7-seater configuration only, is priced at Rs 26.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and has gained Rs 33,000.

Overview

The Innova Crysta continues to offer its traditional MPV look, with sleek projector LED headlamps and a huge grille upfront with silver inserts, making it look imposing. It has a similar MPV silhouette, with body-coloured door handles, silver-finished alloys, and wrap-around taillamps that don't follow the connected-light trend.

Inside, it offers a premium cabin with dual-tone interiors, faux wood inserts on the dashboard and door panels, gives it a pleasant vibe to it. In terms of features, the Innova Crysta is offered with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, an 8-way powered driver seat, and ambient lighting as well.

In terms of safety, Toyota has provided it with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a manual transmission. Currently, there’s no automatic on offer.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2.4-litre diesel Power 150 PS Torque 343 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission

Rivals

The most successful MPV, the Innova Crysta, which is an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, also competes with more premium rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion, as well as the Kia Carens.

CarDekho Says..

The Innova Crysta’s new prices make it an expensive proposition; that being said, the hike is decent, and the MPV continues to justify its premium with robust build quality, strong resale and a capable diesel engine.

It’s best suited to buyers who prioritise space, comfort on long drives and low ownership costs, as well as fleet operators who want to provide a premium service.

Would you prefer the Innova Crysta or the Hycross? Let us know in the comments!