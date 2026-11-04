Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh, Nearly Rs 8.95 Lakh Cheaper Than The GLC ICE... On-Road!

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Mercedes-Benz has launched the electrified version of its popular GLC SUV in India, with Mercedes claiming that it is the shortest period in which a global vehicle has been introduced in India as a locally assembled model. The GLC Electric has grown in dimensions compared to its ICE counterpart and carries a distinctive exterior design that sets it apart, along with a new interior. The GLC Electric was one of the most anticipated launches by Mercedes-Benz in India this year, and in this story, let’s take a closer look at the carmaker’s latest electric SUV:

Price And Variants

The new GLC Electric is only available in a single fully-loaded 400 4MATIC variant; let’s take a closer look at how it compares with its ICE counterpart:

Variant GLC Electric GLC 300 GLC 220d Ex-showroom Rs 78,50,000 Rs 77,00,000 Rs 77,00,000 Registration Charges Rs 4,600 Rs 7,74,800 Rs 10,44,300 Insurance Rs 3,19,049 Rs 3,26,153 Rs 3,26,153 Others Rs 78,500 Rs 77,000 Rs 77,000 On-road Price Rs 82,52,149 Rs 88,77,953 Rs 91,47,453

*Approximate values; can differ city-wise

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the GLC Electric is currently soldout till March 2027.

Note: The standard ICE GLC will continue to be on sale and will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Exterior

The front profile takes some design inspiration from the ICE-powered GLC but features a completely new design that looks very radical. The GLC Electric takes a completely different futuristic approach.

Dominating the front is a huge illuminated grille with a chrome surround, incorporating the illuminated 3-pointed star in the centre. The grille features 942 light points made of polycarbonate.

It gets sleek all-LED headlamps with eyebrow-like LED DRLs and special lighting elements inspired by the carmaker's logo.

Lower down, the bumper gets gloss black inserts along with a slim air dam and triangular housings for the faux air vents.

In profile, the GLC Electric sports a sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles, roof rails, and running boards with chrome inserts. Sharp-eyed observers will notice the smooth bodywork and aerodynamic design elements, giving it a more appealing appearance.

The electric SUV rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels measuring up to 21 inches. The overall silhouette retains the familiar proportions of other Mercedes SUVs.

At the rear, the design gets polarising with a connected lighting setup.

The LED light bar stretches across the width of the tailgate, featuring two round lighting elements with the three-pointed star motif on either side, similar to what is seen on the CLA Electric.

The sharp design lines merge with the bumper to form a U-shaped appearance.

The rear bumper gets a sporty design with gloss black and chrome inserts, along with a diffuser-like trim adding to the SUV's distinctive rear styling.

Dimensions: Length: 4856 mm, Width: 1913 mm, Height: 1652 mm, Wheelbase: 2972 mm

Colour Options

Mercedes-Benz is offering the GLC Electric with six colour options:

MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Bright

MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey Solid

MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red

Sheer Blue Metallic

Lavender Silver Metallic

Obsidian Black Metallic

Out of these colours, we feel the Lavender Silver Metallic would really stand out on the road.

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric comes in a five-seat configuration.

The cabin can be specced in three different upholstery options: Artico Black, Artico Beech Brown with Black, and Artico Ivory Beige with Black. However, the cabin theme will vary as per the exterior colour.

On the inside, the GLC Electric gets a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across almost the entire width of the dashboard, which instantly draws attention.

The AC vents at the corners have a circular shape, while the central vents have been placed horizontally below the screen.

The dashboard gets faux wood trim for a more traditional luxury feel, along with aluminium inserts on the centre console and vents.

Other highlights include a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather with touch-based controls, soft-touch inserts on the dashboard, ambient lighting surrounding the dashboard and AC vents, a dual wireless charging pad, and bottle holders.

Rear seat occupants also have a plush ride with comfortable seats offering ample knee, shoulder, and head room, along with good under-thigh support. Dedicated rear AC vents, a large panoramic glass roof, and USB Type-C charging ports further enhance the rear seat experience.

Boot Space

The GLC Electric offers a generous boot capacity of 570 litres, which should be sufficient for most weekend getaways and long trips. With the rear seats folded down, the overall carrying capacity increases to 1740 litres. However, being an EV, it offers slightly less boot space than its ICE counterpart.

You also get an additional 128-litre frunk for storing smaller bags and accessories.

Features

The GLC Electric is loaded with a long list of features, one of the most interesting of which is a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, incorporating a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI, a 14-inch passenger entertainment system, and a 10.3-inch digital driver’s display.

For the driver, the three-spoke steering wheel gets touch-based controls and silver inserts that feel premium to touch and operate.

Other features include a 15-speaker 3D Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, powered and ventilated front seats, an illuminated panoramic glass roof, multi-colour ambient lighting, an AI assistant, and dual wireless phone chargers.

Feature Misses: Even with the fully-loaded variant coming to India, Mercedes is not offering rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension on the India-spec model.

Safety

In terms of safety, the GLC Electric comes equipped with a Level-2 ADAS with features like autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, pedestrian and traffic protection, including an active bonnet.

It is also equipped with 9 airbags, an electronic parking brake (EPB), ABS with EBD, blind-spot detection, traction control system (TCS), remote parking assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The ICE version of the GLC has previously scored 5 stars at Global NCAP, and while the electric version has not been crash-tested yet, you can expect it to perform similarly.

Battery and Drivetrain

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric is offered with a single 94 kWh battery pack option, sending power to two electric motors. The claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of the electric SUV is just 4.3 seconds! It supports 330 kW DC fast-charging capabilities. The technical specifications are given in the table below:

Variant GLC 400 Electric 4MATIC Battery Pack 94 kWh No. of Electric Motor(s) 2 Claimed Range (WLTP) 711 km Power 490 PS (combined) Torque 800 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4.3 seconds Drivetrain AWD

AWD- all-wheel drive

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric does not have a direct rival yet, but it will compete against and be a more premium alternative to electric SUVs like the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, Mini Countryman Electric, BMW iX1, and the upcoming BMW iX3, and will sit below the EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s lineup.

CarDekho Says…

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric is an important addition to the carmaker's growing EV portfolio in India. With a competitive price tag of Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and a single fully loaded variant, it could appeal to buyers looking for a premium electric SUV. While it does not have a direct rival yet, it is positioning itself as a more premium alternative to these SUVs.

With its long claimed range, all-wheel-drive setup, and the comfort and luxury associated with the Mercedes-Benz badge, the GLC Electric makes a compelling case for itself. If you're looking to make the switch to electric mobility without compromising on the premium SUV experience, the GLC Electric could be a well-rounded option.

If you are looking to purchase a luxury electric SUV, here are a few more options to consider aside from the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric:

Mini Countryman Electric: With its retro styling and the iconic design of the popular Minis, the Countryman Electric offers minimalist interiors, a large, circular-shaped infotainment unit, which is attractive. The Countryman Electric offers a claimed range of 462 km, which will be sufficient if you are looking for occasional highway use.

Tesla Model Y: The Model Y takes minimalism to another level, with a huge infotainment screen placed in the center of the dashboard, which houses most of the controls, offers plenty of space, and is even offered with third-row seats. The Model Y has a claimed range of 681 km, which is on par with the GLC Electric.

Kia EV6: The Kia EV6 features a unique design with sleeker headlights, tri-angular shaped LED DRLs, and with premium interior which has dual-screens faced towards the driver. If you are looking for a distinct-looking electric, the EV6 might just be on the radar.

BMW iX1: The BMW iX1 offers a spacious cabin, good driving dynamics, and BMW’s strong build quality as well. The iX1 provides a claimed range of 531 km.