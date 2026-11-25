The production-ready VinFast Wild pickup truck was displayed at the VinFast Creator Summit that recently took place in Vietnam, and it looks just as rugged and dominating as the concept model did. The electric pickup truck features a simplistic design language and looks distinctive with its raised stance, and the interior also has a minimalistic layout. So, if you are wondering what it looks like in detail, take a look at these images from the event:

Exterior

The VinFast Wild gets a bold and striking design language, with a traditional pickup truck design and complementary styling elements that make it stand out. Here’s how it looks from each angle:

Front

The fascia is unmistakably a VinFast, with a signature LED light bar at the top that forms a ‘V’ with the VinFast logo at the centre. The bonnet is flat and raised, which looks very imposing, and carries a sculpted design. The headlights are finished in a triangular shape on the bumper, with squared design elements inside and vertical LED DRLs.

Moving lower down, the bumper houses black body cladding and a silver diffuser.

Side

In profile, the VF Wild pickup truck has a boxy silhouette with a simplistic approach to its styling, along with a long cargo bed area. The pickup truck is offered in a dual-cab layout, with a generous amount of space for storing your cargo as well. It gets design elements like a bulky ORVM, which has a distinctive appearance, squared-off wheel arches, a shark fin antenna, sharp design cues, along with the VinFast logo on the C-pillar.

It rides on 18-inch steel rims with full wheel covers that add to its muscular stance. The most eye-catching part here is the thick layer of body cladding, especially above the rear wheels, which further adds to its rugged and adventurous styling package. A side step has also been provided for the rear bed to easily access the cargo area.

Rear

At the rear, the black body cladding covers the whole tailgate area, eliminating the body colour, with the tailgate getting a matte-black finish with hydraulic struts.

The horizontal taillight design is also in line with VinFast’s signature styling, while the LED light strip forms a ‘V’ with the VinFast logo at the centre, similar to what is seen at the front. Further adding to its styling is an integrated rear spoiler on the cab that adds to its sporty appearance. The cargo bed comes finished in body colour, with matte-black surroundings, and it has a payload capacity of 750 kg.

Dimensions: Length: 5376 mm; Width: 2069 mm; Height: 1873 mm; Wheelbase: 3258 mm

Interior

The VinFast Vietnam website features photos of the production-ready VF Wild's interior. The cabin of the pickup truck gets a minimalist, multi-layered dashboard finished in an all-black theme, with a combination of leatherette and fabric upholstery and silver accents. It features four slim, horizontally positioned AC vents and a 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that also houses various vehicle controls.

Just like other VinFast cars like the VF6 and VF7, it does away with a conventional instrument cluster and speedometer. The two-spoke steering wheel gets paddle shifters, while the gear selector is positioned behind it.

VinFast also claims that the second row offers generous legroom, good thigh support, reclining seats, and a flat floor, making it more comfortable than traditional pickup trucks.

Features And Safety

VinFast has yet to release the official spec sheet of the Wild Pickup Truck, but the equipment list could include features like a 10-inch central touchscreen display, remote vehicle monitoring, a voice assistant, battery health monitoring, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The confirmed list of safety features includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control system (TCS), emergency braking hazard warning light (ESS), and rollover mitigation.

Powertrain

The VinFast Wild gets a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) powertrain, where an electric motor drives the wheels while a petrol engine acts as a generator to recharge the battery. Here are the detailed specifications of the VF Wild pickup truck:

Battery Pack 46.4 kWh Engine Displacement TBA Power 218 PS Torque 280 Nm Claimed Electric-only Range (NEDC) 250 km Combined Range Up to 1000 km

The 46.4 kWh battery supports DC fast charging at up to 90 kW, taking it from 10 percent to 70 percent in 32 minutes.

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

As of now, there is no official announcement on whether the VinFast Wild pickup truck will be considered for the Indian market or not. So, a launch is not guaranteed at this point. However, in Vietnam, it is priced at VND 860 million, which translates to approximately Rs 31.20 lakh. If launched in India, the VinFast Wild could go up against other pickup trucks like the Toyota Hilux, Isuzu V-Cross, and the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler.

CarDekho Says…

The VinFast Wild looks like a promising electric pickup, and its minimalist design approach gives it a rugged, imposing, and adventure-ready appeal. The cabin looks equally appealing, while the REEV powertrain and its claimed combined range of up to 1000 km make it quite practical on paper.

However, the full specifications are yet to be revealed, and there is no confirmation of an India launch. Given that pickup truck culture is still at a nascent stage in India, it remains uncertain whether VinFast will bring the Wild to our market.

Do you like how the VinFast Wild pickup truck looks? And are you eager to see it on Indian Roads? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!