The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has just been launched at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings in a few new design and feature updates, giving it a modern appeal overall that it lacked before. The Innova brand is among the strongest names in our automotive landscape. It is synonymous with rugged reliability, practicality, space and ease of ownership. And the new Innova Hycross carries those qualities and adds further to the premium quotient. We put the old and new Innova Hycrosses together and find out what the facelift improves on.

Exterior

Front

The Innova Hycross does get a facelift in the truest sense. While the fascia retains most of the design layout, elements like the lighting and grille get noticeable updates. The new Innova Hycross gets smoked projector LED headlamps with LED DRLs in the same housing that double up as indicators. You also find a gloss black strip with a silver insert connecting the headlamps. Lower down, the new grille now gets a diamond-shaped pattern, while the triangular housing on either side now includes the LED fog lamps.

On the pre-facelift model, the Innova Hycross got reflector LED units sitting on either side of the smaller honeycomb grille. Underneath, the triangular housing included the LED DRLs that double up as indicators. On the bottom half of the bumper, the lower air dam housed the LED fog lamps.

Side

The side profile of the new Innova Hycross is almost identical to the outgoing model. The large MPV-like silhouette includes tasteful chrome touches on the door handles and on the lower window line. The 18-inch alloy wheels are surrounded by the black cladding, giving the Innova Hycross a rugged look. What is new here is the blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), unlike the outgoing model.

On the other hand, on the pre-facelift Innova Hycross, the design layout remains almost identical, with the familiar MPV look on the side, large doors and chrome touches. The ORVMs were finished in body colour, while the HEV badge for the hybrid powertrain was placed right below on the front door.

Rear

The rear end of the Innova Hycross is immediately distinguishable thanks to the tall stance and the boxy proportions. What is new here is the detailing inside the taillamps, which now get a split horizontal look. There is also a sporty touch here, which includes the gloss-black trim running across the width of the tailgate. This goes well with the roof-mounted spoiler and the black cladding on the bumper.

The outgoing Innova Hycross got almost the same rear look but with the chrome accent on the tailgate and a simpler and more basic look for the taillamps. The boxy silhouette and purposeful look remain the same, including the black cladding on the bumper.

Colour Options

Innova Hycross Facelift (New) Innova Hycross Pre-facelift (Old) Blackish Ageha Glass Flake Blackish Ageha Glass Flake Platinum White Pearl Platinum White Pearl Silver Metallic (NEW) Avant-garde Bronze Metallic Attitude Black Mica Attitude Black Mica Super White Super White

The facelift gets most of the same colour options from the outgoing model. However, the Avant-garde Bronze Metallic colour has been replaced by the Silver Metallic colour on the facelifted model.

Interior

The cabin experience of the Innova Hycross facelift includes a generous amount of leatherette on the dashboard, seats, door pads and steering wheel, with a black and brown theme. What immediately grabs attention is the new touchscreen infotainment system that has grown in size and also the addition of a fully digital driver's display. It also includes a large panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting on either side and retractable window curtains that elevate the cabin experience.

Meanwhile, the old Innova Hycross also had most of the same interior layout and design, but carried a smaller touchscreen infotainment and a part-digital driver's display. The 7 and 8-seater configurations are also carried over to the new Innova Hycross, depending on the variants. This includes the ottoman seats in the second row for the 7-seater variants.

For more details on the Innova Hycross facelift, check out our launch story.

Features And Safety

The feature list of the Innova also gets a tangible upgrade over the outgoing model. This includes a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats with power adjustment and memory for the driver, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, a wireless charger, and keyless entry with push-button start and adaptive cruise control.

The only difference here on the older car is the smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment and a semi-digital driver’s display.

Safety-wise, both versions remain identical, with features like 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with hill hold assist (HHA). The pre-facelift Hycross has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety tests. Hence, we expect the facelift to have similar structural safety.

Powertrain

The Innova Hycross facelift gets the same 2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a CVT and the new 2-litre flex-fuel naturally aspirated hybrid-petrol engine. What is new here, however, is the flex-fuel powertrain with the hybrid powertrain, which can take up to 85 percent ethanol blending. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specification Innova Hycross facelift (New) Innova Hycross (Old) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid Power 173 PS 200 PS 171 PS 188 PS Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (engine), 206 Nm (e-motor) 204 Nm 191 Nm (engine), 206 Nm (e-motor) Transmission CVT e-CVT CVT e-CVT

CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

The outgoing Innova Hycross got the same naturally aspirated engine in a slightly less powerful tune. However, it also got a 2-litre petrol hybrid engine, it was only compatible with up to E20 ethanol fuel blend. It was also less powerful compared to the powertrain in the facelift.

Price And Rivals

The Innova Hycross facelift is priced at Rs 19.59 lakh to Rs 31.99 lakh(ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the outgoing model was priced at Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Innova Hycross goes against the likes of the Kia Carens Clavis, BYD eMAX 7, the Innova Crysta and its brand cousin, the Maruti Invicto.

CarDekho Says…

The facelifted Innova Hycross brings a touch of premiumness and a refreshed fascia. Moreover, the bigger difference lies in the powertrain department. The hybrid powertrain is now also flex-fuel compliant and able to take petrol blends of up to 85 per cent ethanol. This further adds a future-proof element for those looking to buy a Hycross for the long term. What is also commendable is that Toyota has decided to provide the hybrid powertrain in the lower variants as well. Something which couldn’t be said about the outgoing model.

The larger screens and the more modern-looking exterior, along with the powertrain updates, definitely boost the appeal of the already popular Innova Hycross.

What do you think of the new Innova Hycross facelift? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.