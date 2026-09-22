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    Check Out The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG In 18 Real-life Images!

    Styling updates to the Thar OG are subtle, but work well with the SUV's retro-cool and iconic looks

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 22, 2026 22:41 IST
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    Published OnSep 22, 2026 21:30 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 22, 2026 22:41 IST
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    Mahindra Thar OG Explained In Images

    Mahindra has finally rolled out an update to its iconic, most capable SUV, with a new name called Thar OG. It brings in an updated fascia, new interiors with added features and safety equipment. With this added technology, now the Thar OG has set the bar for being the most equipment-loaded lifestyle SUV in this segment. 

    But how well does it look in real life? Let’s have a closer look at this popular SUV!

    Design

    Front

    • Looking at the front-end, the Thar OG brings an updated grille design with ‘Thar’ badging and LED headlamps with ‘C-shaped’ LED DRLs.

    Mahindra Thar OG LED Headlamps

    • The fog lamps are now LED units and are placed on the fender with a sleeker look.

    Mahindra Thar OG LED Foglamps

    • It gets a revised front bumper with silver inserts. You also get to see squared-off black elements that add to its rugged presence.

    Mahindra Thar OG New Front Bumper

    • The bonnet has the latches on the side, adding a touch of nostalgia and fitting in with the design’s retro theme. 

    Mahindra Thar OG Bonnet Latch

    Side

    • In profile, the biggest addition is the new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Mahindra Thar OG Alloy Wheels

    • The classic squared-off silhouette, black door handles, black wheel arch cladding and ORVMs with LED turn indicators. The hard-top roof continues with its black plastic finish too, which is an integral part of the iconic design.

    Mahindra Thar OG Side

    • For the four-wheel-drive powertrains, it gets the 4X4 badging on the rear quarter panel. 

    Mahindra Thar OG 4X4 Badge

    Rear

    • At the rear, it gets a new bumper with silver accents, with the reflectors now placed vertically.

    Mahindra Thar OG Rear Bumper

    • Given the change of the alloy wheels, you also see a slightly refreshed look with the spare alloy wheel mounted on the tailgate.

    • It also features updated LED taillamps borrowed from the Thar Roxx, with a sleeker profile.

    Mahindra Thar OG LED Rear Taillamp

    • You also have new ‘OG’ badging on the top left corner of the tailgate, which is one of the few ways to distinguish it from the outgoing car.

    Mahindra Thar OG Badge On Tailgate

    Colour Options:

    The Thar OG brings with it two new colour options called Artemis Grey and Jeans Blue, in addition to the six existing shades called Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey and Galaxy Grey.

    Interior

    • Climbing inside the Thar OG, you now get a dual-tone black and brown theme, which looks a lot more luxurious compared to the outgoing version.

    Mahindra Thar OG Interior

    • In the centre, there is a floating-style 10.25-inch infotainment display and circular AC vents.

    Mahindra Thar OG Infotainment System

    • The three-spoke steering wheel is retained, as is the twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre.

    Mahindra Thar OG Steering Wheel

    • Just like before, the centre console features toggle-like switches for various safety and off-road-related functions.

    Mahindra Thar OG Control Switches

    • Rear seat occupants now have armrests with cupholders on the sides, which was a known weakness of the older Thar.

    Mahindra Thar OG Rear Cup Holder

    Features & Safety

    • The Thar OG gets feature additions such as a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and drive modes.

    Mahindra Thar OG Wireless Phone Charger

    • It is also equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a 6-speaker sound system, USB Type-C charging ports, cruise control and manual AC.

    Mahindra Thar OG Infotainment System

    • In terms of safety, it now includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Powertrain Options

    The Thar OG is offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine. All of which have the option of manual and automatic transmission.

    Here are the detailed specifications of the India-spec Thar OG:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    162 PS

    152 PS

    119 PS

    Torque

    330 Nm

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    RWD, 4WD

    RWD/4WD

    RWD

    *MT-Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

    Mahindra Thar OG Engine

    The Thar OG now adds the DaVinci suspension system, which has a pentalink rear suspension along with frequency-dependent dampers, and it gets three drive modes as well, which are sand, snow, and mud. 

    Price & Rivals

    The Mahindra Thar OG starts at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. It competes with the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Jimny.

    CarDekho Says…

    The updated Thar OG now feels a lot more complete as a modern-retro SUV. The addition of LED headlamps, a revised front and rear bumper, an updated interior with new tan brown leatherette seat upholstery, and large 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels makes the Thar OG feel proportionate. 

    In terms of powertrain offered as well, the Thar OG offers three powertrains, which will appeal to wider audiences. 

    Will the Thar OG now start a new rugged SUV segment? Let us know your thoughts!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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