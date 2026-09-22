Check Out The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG In 18 Real-life Images!

Mahindra has finally rolled out an update to its iconic, most capable SUV, with a new name called Thar OG. It brings in an updated fascia, new interiors with added features and safety equipment. With this added technology, now the Thar OG has set the bar for being the most equipment-loaded lifestyle SUV in this segment.

But how well does it look in real life? Let’s have a closer look at this popular SUV!

Design

Front

Looking at the front-end, the Thar OG brings an updated grille design with ‘Thar’ badging and LED headlamps with ‘C-shaped’ LED DRLs.

The fog lamps are now LED units and are placed on the fender with a sleeker look.

It gets a revised front bumper with silver inserts. You also get to see squared-off black elements that add to its rugged presence.

The bonnet has the latches on the side, adding a touch of nostalgia and fitting in with the design’s retro theme.

Side

In profile, the biggest addition is the new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The classic squared-off silhouette, black door handles, black wheel arch cladding and ORVMs with LED turn indicators. The hard-top roof continues with its black plastic finish too, which is an integral part of the iconic design.

For the four-wheel-drive powertrains, it gets the 4X4 badging on the rear quarter panel.

Rear

At the rear, it gets a new bumper with silver accents, with the reflectors now placed vertically.

Given the change of the alloy wheels, you also see a slightly refreshed look with the spare alloy wheel mounted on the tailgate.

It also features updated LED taillamps borrowed from the Thar Roxx, with a sleeker profile.

You also have new ‘OG’ badging on the top left corner of the tailgate, which is one of the few ways to distinguish it from the outgoing car.

Colour Options: The Thar OG brings with it two new colour options called Artemis Grey and Jeans Blue, in addition to the six existing shades called Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey and Galaxy Grey.

Interior

Climbing inside the Thar OG, you now get a dual-tone black and brown theme, which looks a lot more luxurious compared to the outgoing version.

In the centre, there is a floating-style 10.25-inch infotainment display and circular AC vents.

The three-spoke steering wheel is retained, as is the twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre.

Just like before, the centre console features toggle-like switches for various safety and off-road-related functions.

Rear seat occupants now have armrests with cupholders on the sides, which was a known weakness of the older Thar.

Features & Safety

The Thar OG gets feature additions such as a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and drive modes.

It is also equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a 6-speaker sound system, USB Type-C charging ports, cruise control and manual AC.

In terms of safety, it now includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Thar OG is offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine. All of which have the option of manual and automatic transmission.

Here are the detailed specifications of the India-spec Thar OG:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 162 PS 152 PS 119 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT Drivetrain RWD, 4WD RWD/4WD RWD

*MT-Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

The Thar OG now adds the DaVinci suspension system, which has a pentalink rear suspension along with frequency-dependent dampers, and it gets three drive modes as well, which are sand, snow, and mud.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar OG starts at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. It competes with the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Jimny.

CarDekho Says…

The updated Thar OG now feels a lot more complete as a modern-retro SUV. The addition of LED headlamps, a revised front and rear bumper, an updated interior with new tan brown leatherette seat upholstery, and large 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels makes the Thar OG feel proportionate.

In terms of powertrain offered as well, the Thar OG offers three powertrains, which will appeal to wider audiences.

Will the Thar OG now start a new rugged SUV segment? Let us know your thoughts!